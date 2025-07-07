LSU Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Miami Hurricanes Contenders for Florida Prospect
Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona three-star defensive lineman DeAnthony Lafayette is one of the top prospects remaining on Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers' board in the 2026 cycle.
Lafayette, a Top-50 defensive lineman in America, has carved out a path as one of the most sought-after recruits available with the Bayou Bengals heavily in the mix.
The impressive interior prospect wrapped up his junior season with 73 tackles, 40 quarterback hurries and 17.5 sacks in 11 games, according MaxPreps.
From there, his recruiting process took off with schools reaching out left and right.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Boston College Eagles, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida Gators, among several others, during his process.
Lafayette flaunts an impressive double-digit scholarship list with the LSU Tigers separating themselves from the pack as a contender.
LSU hosted Lafayette for an official visit to Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 13 where the Sunshine State native soaked in the scenes of campus while in on a multi-day stay.
All signs point towards an LSU Tigers versus Oklahoma Sooners battle down the stretch with the Southeastern Conference programs emerging as his process winds down.
Lafayette has a decision date set for July 10 with all eyes on the Bayou Bengals looking to close out strong.
LSU currently holds a commitment from the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, Richard Anderson, after the Louisiana native pledged to the Tigers last summer.
Richard announced his commitment to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services.
He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory while emerging as a household name on the recruiting trail.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's one of the top pledges in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson is rated as the No. 2 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 26 overall prospect in America.
Now, all focus is on adding another talented prospect next to him with Anthony and five-star athlete Lamar Brown emerging as two names to know.
Brown, the No. 1 athlete in America, will also reveal a decision on July 10. It's set to be a two-team battle between LSU and the Texas A&M Aggies.
