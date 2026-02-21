LSU Football Enters Rare Recruiting Territory Alongside Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue hitting the recruiting trail with force this offseason as the program looks to assemble another star-studded haul in the 2027 cycle.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, the program's new shot-caller quickly made his presence felt after signing a pair of Louisiana five-stars in Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson after making things official with the program in December.

Since then, Kiffin and Co. have placed a primary focus on recruiting elite talent from The Boot.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

LSU signed the most five-star prospects in the Southeastern Conference with two of them coming from the Bayou State, according to Rivals.

- Lamar Brown - No. 1 DL, No. 10 overall

- Richard Anderson - No. 3 DL, No. 18 overall

- Corey Barber - No. 3 WR, No. 28 overall

Rivals labels the Top-32 prospects in each cycle with a five-star tag where the LSU Tigers have the most of any SEC program.

Other programs with five-star signees:

Alabama Crimson Tide- 2

Texas Longhorns - 2

Georgia Bulldogs - 1

Texas A&M Aggies - 1

Vanderbilt Commodores- 1

Once LSU signed another five-star - or three this time around - it placed the program in rare territory as one of six programs to ink a five-star prospect in four consecutive cycles.

LSU joins the likes of the Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, and Tennessee Volunteers as the six schools to achieve the recruiting feat.

Programs that have signed a 5-star in each of the last 4 cycles⭐️https://t.co/GevHZvGtLO pic.twitter.com/3aUuvoBANM — Rivals (@Rivals) February 21, 2026

Kiffin has assembled a championship caliber roster in Baton Rouge with three five-star signees paired with the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with 42 newcomers inked.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

