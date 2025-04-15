LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitments From Pair of Top Defensive Backs
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are cruising on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program bringing in multiple priority targets to Baton Rouge.
Kelly and Co. have utilized Spring Camp to get top prospects to town with an opportunity to check out campus, the program and more.
Now, the Bayou Bengals' work on the recruiting scene is beginning to pay off with LSU trending for a pair of defensive backs.
The Predictions: Tigers Trending on the Trail
Hayward Howard: No. 1 Cornerback in Louisiana
New Orleans (La.) four-star cornerback Hayward Howard Jr. remains a priority target for the LSU Tigers after extending an offer to the in-state prospect in April.
The Edna Karr star defensive back has pieced together an impressive offseason with multiple Power Four programs entering the mix in his recruitment.
LSU joined a long list of programs to extend scholarships Howard's way with Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami and Ole Miss, among others, pursuing his services.
Now, with an LSU offer officially in-hand, the Bayou Bengals are already emerging as a "top contender" in his recruitment, according to On3 Sports.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder ranks as the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana and a four-star recruit in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
Over the weekend, On3 Sports' Shea Dixon logged a prediction in favor of the LSU Tigers to land Howard's services.
It's no secret LSU has a connection with the Edna Karr program.
The current roster in Baton Rouge has multiple former Cougars on it with a pair of 2026 prospects also already committed to the program.
LSU holds pledges from Richard Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, and Aiden Hall, the No. 5 ranked safety in the 2026 class. Both are teammates of Howard and are rising-seniors for the Cougars.
It's a given that both Anderson and Hall will be pushing for their Edna Karr teammate in Howard to take the LSU offer into serious consideration.
Havon Finney: Top-Five Cornerback in America
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) cornerback Havon Finney Jr. continues his emergence as one of the top defensive backs in America as he navigates a critical offseason.
The California native elected to reclassify into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle in March with the LSU Tigers and USC Trojans, among others, emerging as contenders in his process.
Finney recently checked in with Lincoln Riley's Trojans where he had the opportunity to soak in the scenes of campus.
“I can see they’re building a great program right now,” Finney told On3. “They got a lot of great recruits right now, and they’re building a great program over there.
"The environment was great. They were able to show us what the future of USC will be after the construction is done. The coaches were very detailed in what their expectations are from incoming players and I was able to speak directly with the new cornerbacks coach (Trovon Reed), Coach (Doug) Belk, and Coach Riley.
"What excites me most about playing for USC is having the opportunity to play in front of the city that raised me.”
But the LSU Tigers have emerged as a serious threat in Finney's recruitment with the program getting the coveted cornerback to campus this weekend.
The Top-10 defensive back in America was in for the program's spring event in Death Valley with the program continuing to push all the right buttons.
Now, the predictions are rolling in with Shea Dixon from On3 Sports logging a pick in favor of the LSU Tigers.
Finney is coming off of a big-time sophomore season where he finished with 37 tackles, 16 pass break-ups and four interceptions.
The former Top-5 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle will look to ramp up his recruiting process with a myriad of schools standing out.
