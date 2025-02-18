LSU Football 'Primed for Big Year' Following Impressive Offseason Recruiting Moves
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue making changes both on and off the field ahead of a critical 2025 season in Baton Rouge.
Kelly and Co. have reconstructed the roster for the upcoming fall along with making key support staff changes with Spring Camp right around the corner.
Now, with spring ball inching closer, the buzz continues ramping up surrounding the Bayou Bengals and expectations for the 2025 season.
LSU is a program that has handled business this offseason on the recruiting trail.
After signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America alongside a Top-10 2025 Signing Class, it'll be a new-look group, but one with significant intrigue.
The Tigers didn't live up to the "LSU standard" in 2024 after ending the year with a 9-4 record, but there remains buy-in for the program in Baton Rouge.
On3 Sports has labeled LSU as a program "primed for a big year" in 2025. Why?
On3 Sports' Take: "The 2024 on-field performance wasn’t good enough by LSU standards, and Brian Kelly was the first to admit that. His team desperately needed a talent infusion through the portal, especially on defense.
"The Tigers went out an added 16 new players, including multiple projected starters on the defensive line and in the secondary. They also managed to majorly upgrade the weapons around quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, and did so without losing any projected impact players.
"Their recruiting class lost some of its luster with five-stars Kade Phillips and Bryce Underwood flipping late. But they still ended up with a pair of five-stars and the nation’s No. 9 class. From top to bottom, this should be LSU’s most talented roster since Kelly took over. Now they’ll have to prove it on the field."
Kelly and Co. hauled in America's No. 1 Transfer Portal Class with 16 newcomers making their way to Baton Rouge this offseason. Which names are of the utmost importance? Who can step in on Day 1?
The LSU Transfers to Know: 247Sports Lists Impactful Additions
247Sports' Brad Crawford labeled the "25 Most Impactful SEC Signees for 2025" with the LSU Tigers being well-represented on the list with multiple players.
Which LSU signees cracked the list? What is their ranking in the Top-25? What are Bradford's thoughts?
No. 1: EDGE Patrick Payton
Crawford's Take: "All of LSU's defensive eggs are in the basket of Patrick Payton, a former breakout edge rusher at Florida State whose numbers trailed. After erupting for 12 sacks over his first two seasons with the Seminoles, one that included ACC Freshman of the Year honors in 2022, Payton managed 35 tackles and four sacks as a junior in 2024. Without former NFL first-rounder Jared Verse taking up most of the attention, opposing offensive lines keyed on Payton last season. He could be an All-American candidate."
No. 5: Wide Receiver Nic Anderson
Crawford's Take: "It's not often you can sign a true No. 1 at wideout in the portal, but that's what Brian Kelly feels he has in Nic Anderson, a star at Oklahoma who missed most of the 2024 season. Anderson previously set an Oklahoma freshman record with 10 touchdown catches in 2023. He also ranked fifth in 2023 with an average of 21 yards per catch. After losing CJ Daniels, LSU picked up Anderson to assist Garrett Nussmeier in the passing game."
No. 13: Wide Receiver Barion Brown
Crawford's Take: "A speedster from Kentucky, Brown should shine on special teams in Baton Rouge along with his preferred position at wideout."
No. 16: CB Mansoor Delane
Crawford's Take: "Speaking of new starters defensively, LSU has refaced its secondary with the addition of Delane as well."
No. 17: EDGE Jack Pyburn
Crawford's Take: "Florida was not willing to pay retainer fees for Pyburn in the portal and the Gators' loss is LSU's gain. He's one of several new starters on defense for the Tigers in 2025."
No. 24: CB Ja'Keem Jackson
Crawford's Take: "Jackson is part of the reason LSU signed one of the nation's top portal hauls this cycle. Jackson, a former top 50 recruit, committed and signed with Florida under Corey Raymond, LSU's cornerbacks coach. The dots connected for Jackson, who played in 13 games over his first two seasons in the SEC.
