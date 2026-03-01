LSU Baseball vs. Dartmouth Big Green Starting Lineup, Start Time and How to Watch

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will take the field at Alex Box Stadium on Sunday afternoon with an opportunity to move to 3-0 on the weekend with the Dartmouth Big Green up next on the docket.

After taking down the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday, Johnson and Co. moved to 10-1 on the season with Cooper Moore stringing together a dominant start for the Tigers.

Moore (3-0) limited Northeastern to one run on three hits in 7.2 innings with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

“Cooper is a star,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, who earned his 200th win in his fifth season as the Tigers’ skipper. “There’s always that one guy you bring to your team who you know is going to be as good as you want him to be, and Cooper is that guy for this team.

“I’m really proud of him; he’s got great competitive character and great pitch mix, and he goes out and executes.”

Now, LSU will look to improve to 3-0 on the weekend with Dartmouth up next on the docket.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

DATE/TIME

• Sunday, March 1 at 12:30 p.m. CT – Dartmouth at LSU

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 1 NCBWA, No. 1 Perfect Game; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 D1 Baseball

• Dartmouth, Northeastern – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The games will be streamed live on SEC Network +.

ABOUT THE BIG GREEN

• Dartmouth, a member of the Ivy League located in Hanover, N.H., is 1-2 this season; the Big Green opened the year with a win over Fairleigh Dickinson before dropping two straight games to Gardner-Webb … Dartmouth finished the 2025 season with an 11-25 overall mark, 8-13 in the Ivy League.

• Dartmouth is hitting .262 as a team through its first three games with seven doubles, no triples and no homers … catcher A.J. DeMastrie is batting .500 with three doubles and two RBI, and INF/OF Stefan Di Corrado is hitting .500 with two doubles and five RBI.

• The Dartmouth pitching staff has a 5.04 cumulative ERA, and the Big Green have recorded 28 strikeouts in 25 innings … opponents are batting a cumulative .268 against the Big Green staff, which has allowed one home run this season.

