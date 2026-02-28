LSU Football Makes Massive Move for Prized Tight End Generating Significant Buzz

Oak Ridge (Tenn.) four-star tight end Malik Howard continues generating significant buzz on the recruiting trail this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers keeping tabs on the dynamic playmaker.

Howard checks in as the No. 8 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore entering the race for his commitment following a strong junior campaign.

The 6-foot-4, 231-pounder is coming off of a 2025 season where he hauled in 53 catches for 778 yards (14.7 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns on the prep scene.

From there, the offers begin rolling in with the Tennessee Volunteers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Miami Hurricanes, among others, entering the race,

"Modern F-TE projection with the hands, fluidity and post-catch urgency to be a featured target in any passing attack. Measured just under 6-foot-4, 225 pounds the summer before junior year. More notably, came in with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan," 247Sports wrote of Howard's game.

"Sticky hands and superb body control lead to acrobatic grabs in traffic as he can float with his timing and make mid-flight adjustments. Competitive once the prize is secured as he’s quick to turn and get up field. Not a burner per se, but can attack cushion with his burst and sink the hips to break off defenders at the top of routes.

"Added mass would help with in-line responsibilities, but is a willing blocker that can break the door down when asked to pull and lead. Projects as a potential impact player at the Power Four level that can be positioned around the formation in search of matchups."

Now, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are looking to make their presence felt after extending an offer to Howard on Friday.

Tight ends coach Joe Cox made the call with the Bayou Bengals staff looking to make an impact despite Howard focusing on the South Carolina Gamecocks, Vanderbilt Commodores, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Tennessee Volunteers.

Kiffin and Co. are battling for America's top prospects this offseason with a pivotal stretch ahead as unofficial and official visit season nears.

