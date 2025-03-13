LSU Football Pursuing Prized Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback Commit
Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon revealed a commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers last summer, but it hasn't stopped the top programs from remaining in contact.
Brandon, the No. 2 rated quarterback in America, continues hearing from the likes of the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide this offseason.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder has dominated the prep scene during his time with Grimsley after becoming one of the top recruits in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
As a sophomore in 2023, he accumulated 3,026 yards with 36 touchdowns passing along with 528 yards and nine scores. He recorded just three interceptions.
In 2024, Brandon handled business once again with college programs remaining in his ear as a junior.
Now, the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide are keeping tabs on the SEC commitment.
“LSU and Alabama both, they continue to try to recruit me heavily,” Brandon told On3 Sports. “But I let them know that I’m 100 percent locked in.
"But I won’t break any bonds or burn any bridges or anything like that. Still want to just keep relationships, because you never know what can happen, so I don’t try to brush them off or anything like that.
"I just keep the relationship. But I tell them that I’m locked in with Tennessee, though.”
Brandon has proven to be one of the most elite signal-callers on the prep scene as he navigates a rigorous recruiting process.
He's visited Baton Rouge on multiple occasions with nothing but positive tidbits to say on Brian Kelly and the LSU coaching staff.
“Brian Kelly is a very good leader. You can see that when you’re going around the facilities. All the players follow him and look up to him… just by the way the players react to him when he speaks. You can tell he’s a good guy talking to him," Brandon said of LSU last summer.
“Coach (Joe) Sloan is the big piece that stands out to me. He’s one of the best teachers I’ve been around out of all the visits I went to. He made it very easy to understand the offense, which was amazing.”
Now, as he navigates a hectic offseason prior to his senior campaign, Brandon will be a player to keep tabs on. Despite remaining loyal to his Tennessee pledge, LSU and Alabama will remain in pursuit.
