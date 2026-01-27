LSU Football Receives Major Update on New Transfer Jordan Seaton's Spring Eligibility

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is Baton Rouge bound after announcing a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers last Friday following a rigorous recruitment process.

Seaton checks in as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. making history with his addition after signing with the program.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder chose the LSU Tigers over the Oregon Ducks and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch with the Bayou Bengals now signing nine Top-100 prospects with three players rated No. 1 at their positions.

In what has emerged as an all-time great Transfer Portal Class, LSU has made history amid Kiffin's first offseason as the shot-caller of the program with the roster revamped in a significant way.

The Top-100 Signees:

- No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt

- No. 4: OL Jordan Seaton

- No. 5: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

- No. 21: QB Husan Longstreet

- No. 40: S Ty Benefield

- No. 55: WR Eugene Wilson

- No. 59: EDGE Jordan Ross

- No. 79: IOL Devin Harper

- No. 95: WR Jayce Brown

#LSU has now landed nine Top-100 players in the Transfer Portal.



That includes:

- No. 1 QB Sam Leavitt

- No: 1 OL Jordan Seaton

- No. 1 EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

- No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield

- No. 3 IOL Devin Harper



Three Top-5 transfers signed.



No. 1 class in America. pic.twitter.com/kD83OhSZLe — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 24, 2026

But there remains questions surrounding Seaton and his status for Spring Camp after signing with the program.

The final day to enroll for courses and be eligible for the spring semester was Thursday, Jan. 22, but Seaton made his decision final on Friday, Jan. 23 - 24 hours after the enrollment deadline.

Will he be eligible for Spring Camp in Baton Rouge after joining the program this semester? The answer is now in.

ESPN 104.5's Matt Moscona revealed, "Even though the deadline to enroll in classes passed last week, LSU transfer Jordan Seaton is expected to be on campus and enrolled in classes this week, source confirms," he wrote via X.

"That would allow him to participate in spring practice. As another source described it, 'when you have great alignment, you can move mountains.'”

NEW: Even though the deadline to enroll in classes passed last week, LSU transfer Jordan Seaton is expected to be on campus and enrolled in classes this week, source confirms. That would allow him to participate in spring practice.



As another source described it, “when you have… — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 26, 2026

LSU will now have the 42-man Transfer Portal Class in Baton Rouge this offseason with Seaton emerging as the cherry on top to the No. 1 haul in America.

The Colorado transfer the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps in 2024 - according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign with an astounding 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

Now, LSU adds the elite offensive lineman to the program's roster ahead of Kiffin's inaugural season at the helm of the program.

More LSU News:

Nick Saban Names LSU No. 1 Coaching Job in College Football Amid Lane Kiffin Move

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Feat in Landing Commitment From Princewill Umanmielen

One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin

Join the Community: