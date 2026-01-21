LSU Football and Oregon Ducks Continue Pursuit of the Transfer Portal's No. 1 OL

In what has emerged as a three-team battle between the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Miami Hurricanes, the Jordan Seaton sweepstakes continue stealing headlines this week amid a strong pursuit from the trio of powerhouse programs.

The Colorado Buffaloes transfer checks in as the No. 1 available transfer in the free agent market and the top-ranked offensive lineman in this year's cycle as the three heavy-hitters fight for his services.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder is fresh off of visits to Starkville, South Beach, and Baton Rouge where he made his rounds with Mississippi State, Miami, and LSU, but is yet to take a trip to Eugene (Ore.) as the Ducks intensify their pursuit behind the scenes - even flying to Atlanta to see Seaton late Tuesday night.

LSU is the program that is riding the momentum for Seaton after a productive mulit-day stay in Baton Rouge earlier this week where he had time to talk with Lane Kiffin, soak in the scenes of Tiger Stadium, and tour the city across his time in the Bayou State.

Following his Mississippi State and Miami trips, LSU knew the program would have to roll out the red carpet and then some to pique Seaton's interest amid a strenuous battle for his services.

#LSU is hosting the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal: Jordan Seaton.



The 6’5, 330-pound Colorado transfer is the top available player in the market with Lane Kiffin rolling out the red carpet.



Now, a tour of Death Valley under the lights.



📸: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/jButMfifP7 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 19, 2026

Sources have confirmed that the Mississippi State Bulldogs appear to be out of contention with this one emerging as a battle between LSU, Oregon, and Miami - with the Tigers and Ducks at the top of the race.

According to multiple reports, and social media evidence from Kiffin himself, the LSU shot-caller hopped on a private flight from Baton Rouge to Atlanta on Tuesday in an effort to get Seaton's attention one last time - as he continues pulling out the stops.

Kiffin and Oregon's Dan Lanning both pulled a last-ditch effort on Tuesday with the two premier head coaches flying to Atlanta for face-to-face meetings with Seaton in a significant move.

Following a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge, the red carpet treatment, and a private flight from Kiffin where he presumably met with Seaton's camp one last time, all eyes are on the Colorado transfer as he mulls over his options.

Will LSU get the top remaining player to join the program's portal haul? Did Dan Lanning and the Ducks get him over the finish line during Tuesday's meeting despite Seaton not taking an official visit to Eugene? Or will the Miami Hurricanes pull it off in the eleventh hour?

All eyes remain on the No. 1 available transfer in the market as Seaton mulls over his options.

