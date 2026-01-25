LSU Football's Top Wide Receiver Transfer Signee Reveals Major News for 2026 Season

Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown made the move to Baton Rouge this month after inking a deal with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as one of the top signees in the program's No. 1 Transfer Portal Class.

Brown checks in as a Top-100 player in this year's portal cycle where he received significant interest from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Louisville Cardinals expected to earn visits.

After a trip to Oxford to meet with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels this month, Brown hopped on a flight and made his way to Baton Rouge to check-in with Kiffin and the LSU staff in the Bayou State.

From there, less than 36 hours after arriving, Brown made his decision where he signed with the LSU Tigers and joined a talented portal haul at the wide receiver position for the 2026 season.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of Florida is coming off of a junior campaign where he logged 712 receiving yards on 41 receptions for five touchdowns with Kansas State.

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Across three seasons with the Wildcats, Brown compiled nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on over 100 catches.

Now, Brown has taken to social media to reveal he's set to follow in the footsteps of former LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson and wear the No. 1 jersey in 2026.

Anderson spent the past three seasons in Baton Rouge where he emerged as the program's most productive wideout in 2024 - with efficient numbers in 2025 prior to departing for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Courtesy of Jayce Brown on Instagram.

Now, it's Brown that will wear the coveted jersey this fall after making the move to Baton Rouge and revealing he'll wear No. 1.

Along with Brown, the LSU Tigers coaching staff inked nine wide receivers to the program's No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Now, all eyes are on the 2026 season with an embarrassment of riches to work with at the wide receiver position headlined by Brown and Co.

More LSU News:

Nick Saban Names LSU No. 1 Coaching Job in College Football Amid Lane Kiffin Move

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Feat in Landing Commitment From Princewill Umanmielen

One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin

Join the Community: