ESPN Labels LSU Football's Historic Transfer Portal Class No. 1 in Recent Rankings

The LSU Tigers have quickly reloaded the roster in Baton Rouge this offseason following the hiring of Lane Kiffin with the program assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class.

In what has emerged as a historic haul for the program in Baton Rouge, Kiffin and Co. have inked over 40 newcomers via the free agent market headlined by the No. 1 overall player in Sam Leavitt.

LSU has signed eight Top-100 transfers along with four Top-50 wide receivers with the offense in the Bayou State now redesigned, but the elite weapons on defense have also stolen the spotlight.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, the championship expectations were elevated to new heights, but piecing together a contending roster was of the utmost importance.

Now, after roughly 50 days on the job, Kiffin and Co. have assembled one of the best rosters in America headlined by the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class this offseason.

ESPN weighed in on the new-look roster and why the portal haul at LSU is a game-changer.

New for ESPN, Craig Haubert ranks the top 25 transfer portal classes in the nation 📈



Full top 25: https://t.co/NoC3aFcLi0 pic.twitter.com/srMpcNkZdJ — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) January 23, 2026

ESPN Weighs In: Historic Portal Haul

"LSU knew hiring Lane Kiffin would invite plenty of scrutiny, but also plenty of big fish in the transfer portal. Kiffin lived up to his reputation as a dealmaker by securing multiple top players in the portal," ESPN wrote.

"Landing quarterback Sam Leavitt from Arizona State was a high-wire act, but the Tigers emerged from the transfer cycle with one of the most dynamic players available and, if all goes according to plan, Leavitt's heir apparent in Husan Longstreet of USC. A cavalcade of new receivers, including Eugene Wilson III (Florida), Jayce Brown (Kansas State), Tre' Brown III (Old Dominion) and Winston Watkins (Ole Miss) should help revamp LSU's passing attack.

"Add in Boise State defensive back Ty Benefield, who had the seventh-most tackles (105) among defensive backs nationally in 2025, and some reinforcements along the defensive line, including top-ranked edge Princewill Umanmielen, and the Tigers reloaded about as well as they could have hoped, though their offensive line depth remains a bit murky."

More LSU News:

Nick Saban Names LSU No. 1 Coaching Job in College Football Amid Lane Kiffin Move

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Feat in Landing Commitment From Princewill Umanmielen

One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin

Join the Community: