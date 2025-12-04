LSU Football Signing Day Recap: Which Commits Lane Kiffin, LSU Signed on Day 1

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers navigated a strong first day of the Early Signing Period on Wednesday with double-digit commitments putting pen to paper with the program.

Despite Kiffin and Co. making their way to Baton Rouge on Sunday evening, the Bayou Bengals are picking up steam in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with multiple critical signings on Wednesday.

"That is our number one focus right now is to sign the best class that we possibly can Wednesday," Kiffin said. "Also, we have big-picture thinking too. We're not reaching or we're not signing kids because they're from this school or that school or any of that stuff, okay? We're going to sign the best players that we can on Wednesday.

"I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, it makes me want to get on the phone right now."

Now, with Day 1 in the rearview mirror with two days to go during the Signing Period, which LSU commits are officially inked?

Courtesy of Richard Anderson's Instagram.

The LSU Signees: Day 1 Edition [Wednesday]

No. 1: WR Jabari Mack

Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack has signed his paperwork and became the first signee of the "Lane Kiffin Era" in Baton Rouge.

Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in March over the likes of the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch of his process.

The opportunity for the the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to remain in the Bayou State and play for the program right down the road paved the way for Mack to pledge to the Tigers.

No. 2: OL Brysten Martinez

Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez has officially signed his paperwork with the LSU Tigers despite a late push from the Texas Longhorns.

Martinez, the No. 1 offensive lineman in Louisiana, verbally committed to the LSU Tigers in February after going public with a decision to lock in things with the hometown program.

Courtesy of Dezyrian Ellis' Instagram.

No. 3: WR Corey Barber

Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star wide receiver Corey Barber has flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to LSU where he has officially signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced his pledge to the Rebels in May over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.

The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Tigers pulling away once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge.

No. 4: WR Brayden Allen

Lafayette (La.) four-star wide receiver Brayden Allen has signed with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after committing to the program late Tuesday night.

Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, flips his pledge away from the Oklahoma Sooners with head coach Lane Kiffin and the new staff in Baton Rouge landing the verbal prior to the Early Signing Period kicking off on Wednesday.

No. 5: CB Dez Ellis

Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish three-star athlete Dezyrian Ellis has officially signed with the LSU Tigers.

Ellis, the No. 2 rated two-way prospect in Louisiana, is set to play cornerback for the Bayou Bengals at the next level after being recruited as a defensive back.

The 6-foot-2, 163-pounder chose the LSU Tigers over West Virginia down the stretch of his recruitment with the Mountaineers offering Ellis as a quarterback.

Instead, he's LSU bound with the chance to play cornerback at the next level.

“It’s a dream come true,” Ellis told On3 Sports. “It’s always been ‘THE school.’ By ‘THE school,’ I mean the school that me and everyone I grew up with wants to attend, the school that will change people where I come from’s lives."

Courtesy of Brayden Allen's Instagram.

No. 6: S Aiden Hall

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star safety Aiden Hall has officially signed with the LSU Tigers.

Hall, a top safety in America, handled business during his junior campaign on his way to leading his prep squad to the Caesars SuperDome for a state title victory.

During his 2024 season with the Cougars, Hall logged 38 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 pass break-ups, 4 sacks, 4 interceptions, 4 blocked punts and 2 fumble recoveries.

No. 7: S Isaiah Washington

Haynesville (La.) three-star safety Isaiah Washington has submitted his paperwork and is officially and LSU Tiger.

Washington, who's surged up the recruiting rankings as a Top-25 prospect in Louisiana, has reeled in multiple scholarships this fall.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Baylor Bears and Tulane Green Wave, among others, following an offseason in the Bayou State.

Now, he's a Tiger after making things official.

No. 8: TE JC Anderson

Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to the LSU Tigers on Tuesday and submitted paperwork on Wednesday.

The Top-10 tight end in the 2026 Recruiting Class initially pledged to the Rebels over the likes of the Auburn Tigers and Illinois Fighting Illini, but with Lane Kiffin making his move to LSU, he's now following his head coach.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pounder logged 47 receptions for 535 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 52 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception on defense across his junior campaign in 2024.

Courtesy of Jalan Chapman's Instagram.

No. 9: IOL Ryan Miret

Miami (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman Ryan Miret has flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to the LSU Tigers on Tuesday and submitted his paperwork on Wednesday.

Miret, a Top-100 offensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, pledged to the Ole Miss Rebels in June, but with Lane Kiffin making the move to LSU, he now follows his head coach.

No. 10: DL Richard Anderson

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson has submitted his paperwork to the LSU Tigers and has signed with Lane Kiffin and the new staff in Baton Rouge.

Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in June of 2024 with the LSU staff fighting off multiple schools down the stretch, including Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder captured 5A All-State honors during the 2024 season after logging 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown last fall.

No. 11: CB Havon Finney Jr.

Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star cornerback Havon Finney Jr. has officially signed with the LSU Tigers after submitting the necessary paperwork on Wednesday.

The Top-10 cornerback in America has emerged as one of the most coveted prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Class after reclassifying last spring - electing to skip his junior campaign.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: