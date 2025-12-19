Lane Kiffin's First Signing Class With LSU Football Includes Georgia's No. 6 Prospect

Lane Kiffin's first Signing Class with the LSU Tigers flaunts an embarrassment of riches on defense headlined by five-star prospects Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson.

Across the Early Signing Period in December, Kiffin quickly developed a relationship with the pair of Louisiana blue-chippers where the duo put pen to paper with the hometown school.

But Kiffin also made sure to go national for the nation's top prospects where he had a goal of keeping Georgia's No. 1 defensive lineman committed to the purple and gold.

Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds ultimately made things official with the LSU Tigers during the Early Signing Period with Kiffin and Co. locking in the elite Peach State prospect.

Geralds, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America, was expected to sign his National Letter of Intent on the first day of the signing period, but elected to delay his decision until the final day to develop a relationship with the new LSU staff.

“I was planning to sign this morning but after speaking with my family, I decided to give myself a couple more days to get to know the new staff,” Geralds said in a statement.

“I am still committed LSU and plan to make a final decision and signed by end of day Friday. Geaux Tigers.”

The delay provided the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to reenter the "Geralds Sweepstakes" where the program in Oxford intensified its pursuit.

But Kiffin and the LSU Tigers ultimately locked things down despite other schools getting in the mix with Geralds signing his National Letter of Intent on Friday.

Now, LSU flaunts an elite defensive line haul headlined by:

- Lamar Brown: No. 1 ATH in America

- Richard Anderson: No. 1 DT in America

- Deuce Geralds: No. 3 DT in America

- Trenton Henderson: Top-10 EDGE

In an interview with Rivals, Geralds revealed how the opportunity alongside the coveted defensive linemen helped pave his decision to stick with the LSU Tigers.

"I’m really happy for that. Like just be able to have that opportunity, like playing alongside other great players, knowing like we can all compliment each other, our game," Geralds told Rivals in an interview with The Bengal Tiger.

"The four years, three to four years, that we’re in college, and I feel like we just could break some records or like just bring whatever we need to be do at LSU, and I like we already talked about this, like we didn’t been on visit with each other, and I talked about like how great Death Valley is, like how we can’t wait to play in that stadium, and set the quarterback, and do a celebration."

In 2024, Geralds was named a MaxPreps Junior All-America selection after a dominant campaign in the Peach State.

The four-star defensive weapon was credited with 114 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. He also took reps on offense where he carried the ball 33 times for 211 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Now, all eyes are on Geralds and the elite 2026 Signing Class moving forward with Kiffin and Co. electing to roll with a quality over quantity approach in his first haul.

