LSU Football Standing Out to Coveted Louisiana Quarterback
Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston continues his rise in the 2027 Recruiting Class as a prized prospect by Southeastern Conference programs.
Houston, who has reeled in offers from Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and more, has become a household name in the rising junior class.
The Bayou State star is a player that LSU has firmly on the program's radar after extending an offer last fall with coach Joe Sloan making the call.
The 2027 Recruiting Cycle is loaded with talent in The Boot at the quarterback position with Houston and Elijah Haven being a pair of names to keep tabs on.
For Houston, he dominated the prep scene for his Evangel Christian squad.
Houston completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns with only six interceptions while rushing 105 times for 690 yards and seven touchdowns.
It was monster game after monster game where he had seven games of 300+ passing yards, including a whopping 817 yards on 53/65 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 77-76 loss to Captain Shreve High School on October 10.
Houston set the Evangel Christian Academy single-season record with 5,170 yards of total offense during the 2024 season.
The impactful season has caused a meteoric rise for Houston where he has already reeled in 25+ offers including LSU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M.
The 6-foot-0, 195-pounder visited LSU prior to the NCAA Dead Period at the end of January where he continues building a relationship with Brian Kelly's staff.
That same weekend, Houston hit the road and checked in with Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs.
He has the "Who's Who" of college football pursuing his services with the LSU Tigers standing out due to their ability to develop players for the next level, according to On3 Sports.
Houston will prepare for a junior campaign with LSU and other Southeastern Conference programs turning up the heat.
But the LSU staff is monitoring multiple 2027 signal-callers along with Houston:
LSU a Finalist for Priority Target: Trae Taylor
Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic quarterback Trae Taylor has carved out a path as one of the top young signal-callers on the prep scene.
Taylor, who's fresh off of an impressive sophomore campaign for his high school squad, has put America on notice after gaining a myriad of offers.
The touted quarterback has hauled in nearly 40 college offers following his two seasons with Carmel Catholic, and with a pivotal offseason ahead, he's trimmed his list.
Taylor has revealed his finalists with the LSU Tigers joining Texas A&M, Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is working through his process at a rapid pace after locking in on a handful of scholsl, but he's also ready to knock the recruiting process out of the way.
Taylor told On3 Sports that he plans to verbally commit to a program this summer on June 6th.
Taylor has developed a relationship with LSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan across the last few months.
He's been to Baton Rouge on multiple occasions to soak in the scenes of Death Valley with the program ultimately making an impact in his recruitment.
