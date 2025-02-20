LSU Football Target, Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commit Receives Flip Prediction
Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East four-star quarterback Jonas Williams remains a player on the radar of multiple elite programs despite being verbally committed to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks.
The No. 1 rated prospect in Illinois, and No. 7 quarterback in America, Williams is a hot commodity on the recruiting trail in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The prized signal-caller recently wrapped up a junior campaign where he tossed for 2,926 yards and 42 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He completed 67.8 percent of his passes and logged another seven scores on the ground.
Now, after verbally committing to Lanning and the Oregon Ducks in August of 2024, it hasn't stopped the top programs from reaching out to the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan remaining in contact with the coveted quarterback as his process ramps up.
The Ducks hold the verbal commitment, but LSU and the USC Trojans are giving him something to think about, according to On3 Sports.
Now, the flip predictions are in from On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons.
The recruiting gurus believe the USC Trojans have the edge with a prediction for Lincoln Riley's program to flip the sought-after signal-caller.
But it hasn't stopped the LSU Tigers from being active in the market for a quarterback.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers are actively pursuing signal-callers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program turning up the heat on a pair of Texas prospects.
Pair of Signal-Callers to Know:
Bowe Bentley: Four-Star Quarterback
Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley has continued his rise as one of the top signal-callers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The fast-rising prospect out of the Lone Star State has been on a hot streak as of late after reeling in scholarships from Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas Tech.
Bentley is coming off of a dominant junior campaign where he began gaining national recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in Texas.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws. He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
Now, Bentley's hot streak continues with the LSU Tigers entering the mix.
Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan picked up the phone and dished out an offer to the prized 2026 star on Wednesday.
Jake Fette: Top-5 Quarterback in America
El Paso (Tex.) Del Valle quarterback Jake Fette has become a household name in the 2026 Recruiting Class with SEC programs beginning to extend scholarships his way.
Fette, a current Arizona State commit, has reeled in offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and other talented programs as he gears up for his senior campaign.
Now, LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has extended a scholarship offer to Fette with the Tigers getting in the mix.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils in September, but it hasn't stopped the "Who's Who" of college football from remaining in contact.
The youngster burst on the scene as a sophomore in 2023 after throwing for over 2,400 yards and 27 touchdowns with only five interceptions on the season. He also ran for over 340 yards and an additional 13 scores.
Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2024 and he carried the momentum into a pivotal season for his recruitment.
The dynamic signal-caller tossed for 2,488 yards and 32 touchdowns through the air. He also added 589 yards and 11 more scores on the ground while showcasing his mobility.
Fette led his squad to an undefeated regular season in 2024 while becoming the "franchise quarterback" for Del Valle.
Now, despite remaining committed to Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils, other programs have turned up the heat with the LSU Tigers getting in the mix with an offer dished out.
More LSU News:
The Breakdown: LSU Football Holds No. 1 Recruiting Class in the SEC
LSU Football "Firmly in the Mix" for Coveted Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commitment
Three Observations From LSU Baseball's Opening Weekend Sweep
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.