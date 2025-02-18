LSU Football the 'No. 1 School' for a Five-Star Target, Top Prospect in Louisiana
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star interior offensive lineman Lamar Brown ranks as the No. 1 player in Louisiana as he works through a pivotal offseason.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the top prep player in the Bayou State with a slew of elite programs pushing for his services.
The sought-after Louisiana prospect is a Swiss Army Knife in the trenches where he can play both sides of the ball as a lineman on offense and defense.
During his recruitment process, it's clear the ability to play both sides has programs across America salivating at the potential he attains at the next level with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State and several others beginning to make noise.
LSU and the Texas A&M Aggies are the pair of schools that are separating themselves from the pack for his services.
Brown sat down with On3 Sports where he stated, "LSU is a little above Texas A&M at No. 1."
It's an intriguing development for the LSU Tigers in their race to win the "Brown Sweepstakes" during a rigorous recruiting battle.
Brown ranks as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, but has aspirations of playing on defense in college as well. He's been vocal about the chance to do so and it's clear LSU is providing that opportunity.
Now, he's set his official visit schedule with the LSU Tigers receiving the final visit of his process during the weekend of June 20-22, he told On3 Sports.
The Schedule:
•Miami: May 30-June 1
•Florida State: June 6-8
•Texas A&M: June 13-15
•LSU: June 20-22
The weekend of June 20-22 will be a pivotal one for the LSU Tigers with Brown set to be accompanied by the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, Jabari Mack, and coveted wideout Boobie Feaster.
The trio of blue-chippers have confirmed their official visit date with Kelly's program preparing to roll out the red carpet,
For Brown, he's a player that can do it all on the gridiron on both sides of the ball with LSU continuing to discuss the opportunity to play defense as well at the next level.
In high school, he's a man amongst boys with his freakish size as just a rising junior, but evaluators expect the same success in college.
Brown was set to take an official to visit the Alabama Crimson Tide during the final weekend of May as he begins to solidify his visits this summer, but will no longer take that trip. Sam Spiegelman of Rivals reported the visit update on Monday.
It'll be an intriguing recruiting process with the heavy-hitters in the NIL space rolling out the red carpet for the No. 1 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America.
