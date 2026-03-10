LSU Football Among Early Contenders for Nation's No. 4 Linebacker, Elite Defender

Tupelo (Miss.) four-star linebacker Kaiden Buchanan has blossomed into one of America's fastest-rising defensive prospects with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers keeping tabs on the Magnolia State native.

Buchanan checks in as the No. 4 rated linebacker in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with schools galore entering the race for his commitment after a strong sophomore campaign.

The 6-foot, 215-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Following a standout sophomore season where Buchanan logged 75 tackles, 13.5 tacles for loss, and 6.5 sacks, he’s surged as one of the top defensive weapons in America with an offer sheet to back it up.

Now, the LSU Tigers are working to make their presence felt in his recruitment with Kiffin and Co. securing an unofficial visit of their own for the spring:

- Alabama Crimson Tide: March 9

- Florida Gators: March 10

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: March 12

- Mississippi State Bulldogs: March 21

- Ohio State Buckeyes: March 24-25

- Miami Hurricanes: March 28

- Tulane Green Wave: March 29

- LSU Tigers: April 4

- Kentucky Wildcats: April 7

- Georgia Bulldogs: April 11

- Texas Longhorns: April 12

- Cal Bears: April 18

5SFB 2028 5⭐️+ LB @Kaiden_Buchanan Is Hitting The Road Hard this spring! 🎒✈️



The 6’2 225 LB From The Sip Is Catching Everyone’s Attention! 👀



Coming off a dominant sophomore season with 75 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, and 6.5 sacks, he’s already established himself as one of the top… pic.twitter.com/qgv4baunOp — 5 Star Football Recruiting (@5StarFBRecruits) March 9, 2026

It's a massive visit list for one of the most coveted prospects in America as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.

Now, Lane Kiffin and Co. will get a crack at Buchanan this offseason with the coaching staff preparing to host a myriad of targets in the 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Cycles across the next few months.

The Final 2025 Stat Line: Buchanan's sophomore campaign was extremely productive. Buchanan registered 75 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one blocked punt after transferring to Tupelo High School.

All eyes remain on the talented Magnolia State defensive prospect with double-digit visits lined up for the offseason as scholarships galore come in amid a meteoric rise for Buchanan.

