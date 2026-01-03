LSU Football Transfer Portal Target, No. 1 Quarterback Visits With SEC Rival

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is currently visiting the Kentucky Wildcats after officially entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Leavitt, the No. 1 quarterback in the portal, didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores this fall.

Leavitt had his "breakout year" in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program alongside star running back Cam Skattebo.

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

But now he's made his move. Leavitt has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining with an opportunity to earn a significant payday at his next destination.

The LSU Tigers have been labeled as an early school to watch, but the Kentucky Wildcats are quickly picking up momentum in the race for Leavitt after he took his first visit beginning on Friday.

Despite the outside noise On3 Sports' JD Pickell believes Baton Rouge is the best destination for him.

"I am predicting who will end up at LSU. The reason why, it makes too much sense.... If you want to be an NFL quarterback and you're transferring somewhere, you want to be in the best position to set yourself up for success at the next level - You transfer and go play for Lane Kiffin.

"Look at his resumé... The dude's track record in developing and elevating portal quarterbacks speaks for itself.

"Sam Leavitt was at Arizona State a year ago - I don't think you leave your situation unless you want to prove yourself in a Power Two conference in the SEC or Big Ten.

"You want the best filter on your college tape... I think this is the most cut and dry when it comes to the predictions for Sam Leavitt.... LSU and joining Lane Kiffin makes all the sense in the world."

LSU will be major players in the Transfer Portal market this month with multiple quarterbacks on the program's radar - including Leavitt and Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby.

