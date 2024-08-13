LSU Football Trending for Pair of Prized 2025 Targets
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from prized defensive lineman Dilan Battle on Monday, but the program continues looking to add more talent to the 2025 Recruiting Class.
A class headlined by the No. 1 player in America, Bryce Underwood, it's a program-changing class with nearly a handful of five-star prospects verbally committed.
Now, the Bayou Bengals are hoping to add more targets to the class before the end of the month.
LSU currently holds 22 commitments in the 2025 cycle with the program boasting America's No. 3 overall class.
But there are more prospects on their radar that could pop sooner rather than later.
A pair of sought-after targeets to keep tabs on:
Mike Tyler: Coveted 2025 Tight End
Kelly and the LSU staff continue turning up the heat for Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School tight end Mike Tyler with the 2025 target inching closer to a decision.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder holds 20+ offers with programs around the country locking in on the fast-rising East coast stud.
Now, after dwindling his list, LSU is firmly in the mix for one of the top remaining tight ends in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
After camping with the Tigers over the summer, the program was impressed with the South Carolina native, ultimately sending him an invite to make his way to town for the Bayou Splash recruiting event at the end of July.
Tyler took official visits in June, mulled over his options with his camp in July and has now set a decision date for August 17th prior to his senior campaign getting underway.
“My birthday is on Aug. 18, but I am going to announce my commitment on Aug. 17 at a birthday dinner,” Tyler told On3. “I will be committing to Duke, LSU or West Virginia. I had great official visits to each school and I like the relationships I have with the coaches, so it is coming down to those three.”
What stands out about each program? Tyler discussed his three finalists with On3 Sports' Chad Simmons as he inches closer to a decision.
The Finalists:
Duke: “I like how they will use me. They have a new coaching staff and their new offense will be similar to an air-raid offense. The offense is something I really like and I have a great relationship with not only my position coach, but the head coach. If I go to Duke, I think I can get early playing time in a great offense in the ACC.”
LSU: “I like the southern hospitality at LSU. It is real down there. The people ar great, random people act like they have known you for years and it was a good feeling for me there. I like the coaches, the offense and how they use the tight end at LSU too.”
West Virginia: “I didn’t expect to like West Virginia as much as I did. The facilities are nice, it has that home feeling and I love it up there. Everything is close by and it is just a place that feels good.”
Tyler is fresh off of a big-time junior campaign after hauling in 33 receptions for 543 yards and seven touchdowns for his program.
A dynamic offensive weapon, he's shown the ability to work as both a receiving and blocking tight end with high expectations heading into his senior year.
Now, he's locking in on a decision with the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix for the South Carolina native with the clock ticking until he goes public with a decision.
Walter Mathis: Prized 2025 Defensive Lineman
The Calvary Day School (Ga.) prospect has LSU firmly in the mix as he closes in on making a commitment decision in the coming weeks.
Mathis, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman, officially visited the LSU Tigers over the summer with the program turning up the heat for his services.
"I could really tell off the bat that Coach (Bo) Davis is a really good coach. He's hard-working, and he produces. That means a lot to me, because it shows that he has players in the NFL. He's coached outstanding college players and helped them get to the NFL. With him at LSU now, they seem like they are in a good spot," Mathis told 247Sports in April. "I think the campus is great and the facilities are even better. Coach Davis and his crew gave me a walk-through of the school and the facility. It was all great."
Auburn had been viewed as the team to beat down the stretch with the program receiving an official visit over the summer along with Miami, Clemson and LSU, but the Bayou Bengals are doing their due diligence here.
As it stands, LSU has ramped up its push and is looking to add the Peach State native to its loaded 2025 Recruiting Class.
Mathis is set to reveal a college decision before the end of August with the LSU program putting a full-court press on the coveted defensive lineman.
