LSU Football: Who Could Commit to the LSU Tigers Next?
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff are in the midst of a pivotal stretch on the recruiting trail after securing a trio of commitments during the Fourth of July weekend.
With the program up to 15 commitments in the 2025 recruiting cycle, could more be on the horizon?
The Bayou Bengals have positioned themselves well for a pair of defensive backs in the current cycle with crunch time arriving for Kelly and his staff.
A busy weekend stretch saw LSU reel in commitments from:
- Damien Shanklin: No. 5 EDGE in America
- Zion Williams: Four-Star Defensive Lineman
- Brandon Brown: Four-Star Defensive Lineman
Now, the program is turning up the heat for defensive backs in the 2025 cycle with a pair trending their way.
Jhase Thomas: Defensive Back
Destrehan (LA.) defensive back Jhase Thomas had been dreaming of an offer from LSU over the last few years, and after an impressive showing at LSU's Elite Camp in early June, his dream became a reality,
After chasing an offer from his hometown school, Thomas earned a scholarship from Brian Kelly and the Tigers.
The 2025 defensive back has been on LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen's radar after several unofficial trips to Baton Rouge.
Heading into the summer, it was expected that if Thomas showed out during camps in Death Valley, the offer would be close.
In June, the moment happened.
Thomas reportedly logged a pair of 40-yard dashes in the 4.4 range while piecing together an impressive all-around performance during drill work.
LSU has developed an efficient Destrehan to Baton Rouge pipeline over the years with the most recent success story coming from Justin Jefferson.
Now, Thomas has a decision date in place of July 13th. LSU is out front in this one with the Tigers hoping to wrap things up and add a commitment from the prized in-state defensive back this week.
CJ Jimcoily: Safety
The four-star safety out of Nashville (Tenn.) has LSU firmly in the mix with Jimcoily down to LSU and Stanford, according to On3 Sports' Shea Dixon.
A standout defensive back who's officially visited Baton Rouge already, he's continuing to keep the Tigers at the top of his list with a decision inching closer. He's set to make a an announcement in late July between LSU and Stanford.
There are ties here for the Tigers. Jimcoily's father grew up in the New Orleans area and he has family in Louisiana still. For the Bayou Bengals, it's a huge advantage down the stretch.
LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen has had all hands on deck in the recruitment of Jimcoily with a decision date now inching closer.
He's a talented 6-foot-3, 210-pounder who's preparing for a huge senior campaign at Limpscomb Academy. With an impressive double-digit scholarship list, it's now a two-horse race between LSU and Stanford with the Bayou Bengals surging.
DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America
The top-ranked cornerback in the 2025 cycle continues stealing headlines as his recruitment ramps up in a big way this month.
After revealing a decision date for July 17th, Pickett has been the talk of the college football recruiting scene over the last few days.
He's down to LSU, Oregon and Miami after cutting Georgia from his finalists on Sunday. Now, a decision is nearing.
For secondary coach Corey Raymond and the Tigers, LSU has turned up the heat over the last six months. Pickett made his way to Baton Rouge unofficially three times before arriving for an official visit the weekend of May 31st.
Pickett was accompanied by blue-chip recruits Kaliq Lockett (5-star WR) and Jaime Ffrench (5-star WR) on the official.
The trip to Baton Rouge put the Tigers in premier position to land his services after LSU brought in former Tiger great Patrick Peterson to help make the push for Pickett.
After the visit, it appeared LSU had momentum, but Pickett continued taking visits with Oregon, Miami and Georgia receieving officials.
From there, others picked up steam.
Now, it's a wide open recruitment with a three-horse race between LSU, Oregon and Miami pushing down the stretch.
With less than two weeks until a decision is made public, Oregon is surging, but LSU continues to counter.
LSU Country will have more on Pickett's recruitment as he navigates the last stretch.
Other LSU News:
BREAKING: LSU Football Flips Texas Longhorns Commit Brandon Brown, Pledges to Tigers
The Additions: LSU Baseball Dominating NCAA Transfer Portal, More Moves on the Way
LSU Football Newcomer Profile: Dashawn Spears Looks To Make Immediate Impact
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.