LSU Football Pushing to Flip Coveted Wide Receiver Committed to Georgia Bulldogs

Pearland (Tex.) Shadow Creek three-star wide receiver Aden Starling revealed a commitment to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in December, but it hasn't stopped Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers from turning up the heat.

Starling, one of the top pass-catchers in the Lone Star State, backed off of a pledge to the Houston Cougars last fall prior to revealing a commitment to Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs just week later.

The 6-foot, 162-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas Longhorns, and Arizona State Sun Devils, among others, across his prep career with schools intensifying their pursuits.

As a junior, Starling played in 11 games for Shadow Creek where he logged 31 receptions for 405 yards and seven touchdowns while leading the Sharks to an 8-4 in 2025

“I’m a winner and I love to compete and play with and against the best, so I felt like I needed to be at a place where I could really do that,” Starling told Rivals.

Now, Starling has locked in a spring visit with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers for this offseason, according to Rivals, as the program makes a push.

Courtesy of Aden Starling on X.

“The prestige of wide receivers who have come through that school, just having the opportunity to play there, is a blessing,” Starling said to Rivals.

“Coach (George) McDonald has been telling me he wants me there and we have probably been talking about twice a week. I’ve had a good relationship with LSU since Coach (Cortez) Hankton was there, so it feels really good to have the offer now.”

Now, the LSU Tigers are making a move for the Georgia Bulldogs commit amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with multiple schools - including the Ole Miss Rebels - eyeing the Lone Star State wide receiver.

Kiffin and Co. will have Starling in Baton Rouge for a spring visit as the program continues its push for one of the fastest-rising players in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

