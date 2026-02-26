LSU Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat in Lane Kiffin's Transfer Class

In what quickly became an all-time great Transfer Portal Class, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers achieved the unthinkable in January after signing nine Top-100 players to the program's haul.

Once Kiffin made the move to Baton Rouge, there was a primary focus on stacking the top talent in the free agent market with the Bayou Bengals assembling arguably the top transfer class of all-time.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said. "The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

LSU reloaded the roster at multiple positions, but the quarterback room is what has generated the most hype after pulling off a historic recruiting feat.

Kiffin and Co. inked three Top-10 signal-callers via the Transfer Portal with another unprecedented achievement being put on the program's resumé this offseason.

- Sam Leavitt: No. 1 QB in the Transfer Portal

- Husan Longstreet: No. 3 QB in the Transfer Portal

- Landen Clark: No. 9 QB in the Transfer Portal

Leavitt... The Arizona State transfer arrives in Baton Rouge after a strong two-year stint at Arizona State - throwing for 4,652 yards and 36 touchdowns with 11 interceptions where he also added 816 yards and 10 scores on the ground. He's set to be QB1 in 2026.

Longstreet... The former five-star wrapped up his lone year with the USC Trojans where he completed 13-of-15 attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown - while also rushing 11 times for 76 yards and two more scores. He'll compete for QB1 duties in 2027 as the future under center.

Clark... The 6-foot, 186-pounder started for Elon this past season as a redshirt-freshman where he appeared in all 12 games for the program - throwing for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for 614 yards and 11 scores on the year.

Now, with a trio of Top-10 quarterbacks via the Transfer Portal on roster, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers in 2026 with expectations rising for the Bayou Bengals.

