Coveted LSU Football Running Back Target Reopens Recruitment Amid Tigers Strong Push

LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County three-star running back Javarris Warner is back on the market after reopening his recruitment process on Monday morning.

Warner checks in as a Top-100 running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America fighting for his services where he's now backed off of a pledge to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder out of the Peach State has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Duke Blue Devils, and Stanford Cardinal, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Warner had been committed to Cincy since last October, but a recent rise on the recruiting scene has programs galore eyeing a flip where he's now pressed the reset button on his process heading into a pivotal stretch of official visits.

Across Warner's 2024 campaign as a sophomore, he logged 816 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry.

The talented offensive weapon also tallied 17 receptions for 113 yards and 1 touchdown on 6.6 yards per catch. He averaged 26.1 yards on 9 kick returns, including 1 touchdown, as well on special teams.

First, I want to thank God for guiding me through this process. After careful consideration, I have decided to decommit from the University of Cincinnati. I appreciate the coaching staff and everyone who supported me.



MY RECRUITMENT IS OPEN ! @TroupRecruitz @ChadSimmons_… pic.twitter.com/A2AE34INYx — Javarris "Jay" Warner (@JavarrisW112908) April 27, 2026

Now, LSU has taken notice of Warner where the program has an offer on the table - also hosting the talented Georgia native on an unofficial visit this offseason where he had time to talk shop with Lane Kiffin and LSU running backs coach Kevin Smith.

Warner has now set an official visit with the LSU Tigers for this summer where the program in Baton Rouge remains in play for the underrated back that's quickly blowing up on the recruiting scene.

Rivals' Take: "As a player, Warner boasts impressive start-and-stop ability. That translates to quick acceleration in the hole and around the edge and also the ability to make would-be tacklers miss in traffic.

New: One of the sleeper running back prospects in the 2027 class just shook up his recruiting process.



A one-time Cincinnati commit reopened his process + scheduled an LSU official visit...



The latest on a new target in play is on The @BengalTigerOn3:➡️ https://t.co/IxzO3Z4Uuk pic.twitter.com/ayxyftRKbV — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) April 27, 2026

"Warner is good in the open field, too, and he can catch balls out of the backfield. He has posted nearly 1000 yards each of the last two seasons."

Now, all eyes are on the remainder of the offseason with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff preparing to host Warner on a multi-day stay this summer.

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