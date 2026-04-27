Five-Star LSU Football Target, Nation's No. 3 Prospect Predicted To Land With SEC Foe

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with multiple powerhouse programs fighting for his commitment.

Matthews checks in as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 1 offensive tackle in America with contenders emerging this offseason.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Miami Hurricanes, among several others, across his prep career.

But schools are beginning to pique the interest of Matthews - a prospect evaluators are salivating over as he gears up for his senior campaign in the Sunshine State.

"Athletic offensive tackle with the size, twitch and mobility to eventually anchor the left side of the line at the game’s highest levels. Aces the eye test with a streamlined build that has been third-party verified at 6-foot-6, 265 pounds," 247Sports wrote of Matthews.

"Only going to get bigger as he's tracking to start college before his 18th birthday. Very green from a technical standpoint and is still learning all the ebbs and flows of trench warfare, but flashes elite reactionary skills for someone of his stature and has limited issues finding leverage. Quick to get out of his stance and get to work. Frequently balanced and in control of his body."

Courtesy of Mark Matthews' X/Twitter.

The LSU Tigers hosted Matthews on an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge this offseason where he soaked in the scenes of Spring Camp alongside Lane Kiffin and Co. on the ponderosa.

Along with LSU getting face-time with Matthews, he's also been in close contact with the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, and Georgia, among others, amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

Now, a favorite has emerged, according to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, with the Texas A&M Aggies gaining momentum for the No. 1 offensive tackle in America:

FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Texas A&M to land Five-Star Plus+ OT Mark Matthews👍



Read: https://t.co/Nzy2Na4e8S pic.twitter.com/ziENe4QN98 — Rivals (@Rivals) April 27, 2026

The Texas A&M coaching staff is fresh off of landing five-star offensive lineman Kennedy Brown - the No. 3 rated interior offensive lineman in America - this past weekend.

Brown took an official visit to see the LSU Tigers just one week before committing to the Aggies.

Now, it appears another elite LSU target is beginning to trend elsewhere with Matthews gaining steam to land in College Station, according to Rivals.

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