Nation's No. 1 Quarterback, LSU Football Target Makes History Amid Dominant Season

Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven rewrote the record books this season after leading his prep squad to an LHSAA State Championship victory in the Caesars Superdome.

In what became a historic campaign for Haven, the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle lifted his high school program to its first state title win in over two decades.

“He’s phenomenal. He’s gonna play on Sundays … I can promise you that,” Shreveport (La.) Calvary head coach Rodney Guin told Rivals on Thursday night. “If you don’t drop enough guys to cover, he’s gonna throw it all over you.

"If you drop a lot of guys, he can run the ball. He’s a handful. He’s the No. 1 QB in the country for a reason. He’s phenomenal. He’s gonna play on Sundays … I can promise you that.”

The five-star signal-caller carved up Calvary Baptist's defense in the state title victory where he ended the night completing 21-of-29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

The top-ranked prospect also led all runners with 150 yards rushing while getting in the end-zone for two additional scores.

Courtesy of Elijah Haven's Instagram.

“It means a lot. I’ve been wanting a state championship for a while. It reflects on the team — the work we’ve put in all summer, all spring … I’m super happy to be a champion,” Haven said Rivals after the state championship.

“It meant everything. We had a team-first mindset this whole season … doing everything for our senior class, the team, and we kept that mindset. Now I can worry about what the future holds.”

Haven rewrote the history books this fall after setting the new Louisiana single-season record for passing touchdowns after accumulating 62 on the year.

The sensational 2025 campaign for Haven comes after a strong sophomore season in 2024 where he was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year after logging over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns.

Courtesy of Elijah Haven's Instagram.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions last fall.

On the ground, he showcased his dual-threat ability with 937 rushing yards on 170 carries for 21 touchdowns across his sophomore season.

Now, Haven has upped the ante after setting Louisiana's single-season passing touchdowns record with a whopping 62 this fall.

