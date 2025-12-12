No. 1 Quarterback in America, LSU Football Target Makes History in State Title Game

Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven has blossomed into the crown jewel of the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as he continues rewriting the record books.

Haven, the No. 1 quarterback in America, has emerged as the top overall prospect in next year's class with a myriad of programs in pursuit of his services.

Haven was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year in 2024 after accounting for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns while leading his Dunham squad to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division III Select state title game.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.

On the ground, he showcased his dual-threat ability with 937 rushing yards on 170 carries for 21 touchdowns.

Now, as he wraps up his junior campaign, Haven is a LHSAA State Champion after leading his prep squad to its first title in decades.

Haven logged 271 passing yards and 3 touchdowns while completing 72 percent of his passes, but his dual-threat ability was on full display with another 150 yards rushing with a pair of scores on the ground.

The five-star phenom was named the MVP of the clash in the Casesars SuperDome with his high school squad making history in the Bayou State.

Across the 2025 season, Haven took unofficial visits to LSU, Alabama, Florida, Penn State, and Georgia, but it's the Crimson Tide that appear to be leading the race with multiple crystal balls logged in their favor.

247Sports' Andrew Ivins has raved about Haven and the potential he attains after dominating the prep scene across his first two seasons with his high school squad.

"Supersized quarterback with first-round pick potential if he can put it all together. Possesses an excellent combination of strength and athleticism to go along with impressive competitive drive and football character. Earned MaxPreps National Sophomore Player of the Year honors after a 10th-grade campaign in which he posted a 14-1 record and accounted for 56 total touchdowns," Ivins wrote.

"Showed everything you wanted to see from a young signal caller in a championship setting as he mounted a comeback effort with his arm and legs while taking his fair share of blows. Has frequently been featured on designed runs and has both the power and agility to boost a rushing attack, but is more than capable of winning through the air and from the pocket.

"Excels at getting the ball out quickly to the perimeter and is one of the best in the class when it comes to challenging defenses vertically as he throws targets open and hits them in stride with touch. Will connect on his fair share of in-breaking routes, but needs to improve at driving the ball toward the middle parts of the field and learn how to consistently beat tight coverage windows."

