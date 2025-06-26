No. 1 Quarterback in America 'Working Hard' to Flip a Five-Star LSU Football Commit
Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon revealed a commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers last summer after electing to shut his recruiting process down.
Brandon, the No. 1 quarterback in America, has dominated the prep scene across his three seasons of high school ball where he now comes in as the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder pledged to Tennessee over the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others.
Now, while staying loyal to his commitment to the Volunteers, Brandon has become a vocal recruiter for the program.
The five-star quarterback has helped orchestrate the SEC school's 2026 class into a Top-20 class in America with multiple impactful pieces.
But Brandon has his sights set on stacking more talent before the Early Signing Period in December.
The North Carolina native is now "working hard" to flip the No. 1 wideout in America, Tristen Keys, according to 247Sports.
Keys, the top-ranked prospect in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class, revealed a pledge to Brian Kelly and Co. in March after going public with a commitment.
But it hasn't stopped him from checking in with other schools this offseason.
That includes an official visit with the Tennessee Volunteers in June where Brandon made sure to be in Knoxville for the trip.
It's no secret why the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has become one of the most coveted prospects on the recruiting trail.
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season where he quickly emerged as the top wideout in America.
The five-star LSU commitment remains pledged to Kelly and the LSU Tigers as the headliner in the program's 2026 class, but it hasn't stopped a slew of schools from intensifying their pursuit.
Keys opened his official visit schedule with a multi-day stay to see Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes where the Sunshine State school has become a threat in his process.
Following a trip to see the Hurricanes, Keys hit the road for an official visit to see the Texas A&M Aggies with Mike Elko and Co. leaving an impression on the top-ranked wideout.
After trips to Miami and Texas A&M, it was an official visit to see the Tennessee Volunteers where Keys' photoshoot went viral in Knoxville with the program remaining contenders in his process after knocking it out of the park.
For Keys, he's weighing the development aspect over the financial piece in his process, for the most part.
"When it comes to money and development, of course I'd take development first because we trying to get to that big money, which is NFL," Keys said. "When it comes to 700 to seven figures, and the production is there with the 700, I would take it because I want to be ready and prepared for the next level as fast as possible. So development is No. 1 for me, for sure."
"I just feel like choosing development over money is a smart business decision, honestly," Keys added. "When you get on the field, make plays, more opportunities come."
It'll be a battle until the buzzer for the LSU Tigers to hold onto Keys in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as he remains one of the most coveted wideouts in America.
LSU currently holds three wide receiver commitments in the 2026 cycle with Keys joined by a pair of Louisiana prospects.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies after going public with a commitment decision this spring.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals landing the pledge.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 cycle.
