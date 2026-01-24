Pair of LSU Football Transfer Portal Signees Receive Rave Reviews Amid Historic Haul

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue stealing headlines this offseason with the program assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal in America after inking 40 newcomers to the roster.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, there was a primary focus on utilizing the portal window in order to reconstruct the roster with the new-look coaching staff executing the plan to perfection.

LSU signed nine Top-100 transfers, four Top-50 wide receivers, and multiple game-changers amid a strong portal window in January.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

#LSU has now landed nine Top-100 players in the Transfer Portal.



That includes:

- No. 1 QB Sam Leavitt

- No: 1 OL Jordan Seaton

- No. 1 EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

- No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield

- No. 3 IOL Devin Harper



Three Top-5 transfers signed.



No. 1 class in America. pic.twitter.com/kD83OhSZLe — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 24, 2026

Now, On3 Sports has labeled a pair of signees as "most impactful" heading into the 2026 season as Kiffin and Co. continue ascending.

Sam Leavitt: No. 1 QB in Transfer Portal

"Lane Kiffin prioritized Sam Leavitt as his top quarterback option in the portal, despite multiple twists and turns," On3 Sports wrote. "The Arizona State transfer visited LSU but still went on to take trips to Tennessee and Miami.

"Kiffin continued the full-court press on Leavitt, even flying to Knoxville for a face-to-face meeting with the QB before he left for his Miami visit. The efforts paid off with a commitment from Leavitt, who is coming off a season-ending injury.

"It’s unclear what his availability will look like in spring practice, but if Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. can develop Leavitt and take him to the next level, it will be a significant pickup for the Tigers. He’s thrown for 4,652 career yards with 46 total touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth in 2024."

Courtesy of Jordan Seaton's Instagram.

Jordan Seaton: No. 1 OL in Transfer Portal

"The sweepstakes to land Jordan Seaton ended on Friday night, as LSU beat out Miami, Mississippi State and Oregon," On3 Sports wrote. "The Colorado transfer is widely regarded as one of the top offensive tackles in the sport. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive tackle earned All-Big 12 second-team honors in 2025.

"He started the first nine games of the 2025 season before missing the final three games due to injury, allowing only one sack and five pressures with zero quarterback hits. Seaton adds elite talent to the LSU offensive line and will be charged with protecting Leavitt.

More LSU News:

Nick Saban Names LSU No. 1 Coaching Job in College Football Amid Lane Kiffin Move

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Feat in Landing Commitment From Princewill Umanmielen

One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin

Join the Community: