Prediction: LSU Football to Land Commitment From Prized South Carolina Tight End
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff welcomed coveted tight end Mike Tyler Jr. to Baton Rouge for the program's Bayou Splash recruiting event this weekend.
The South Carolina native made his way to Baton Rouge on Thursday to begin his two-day stay with LSU keeping their foot on the gas in his recruitment.
After camping with the Tigers over the summer, the program was impressed with the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder, ultimately sending him an invite to make his way to town for the Bayou Splash event.
Now, Tyler is a name to keep tabs on as his recruitment nears the finish line over the next few weeks. A player the program is pushing for, they've turned up the heat as of late.
247Sports recruiting expert Sonny Shipp placed a prediction for Tyler to ultimately land in LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class after making the move on Thursday.
Tyler currently holds offers from over 20 programs including LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Wake Forest, among others.
LSU is pushing for the Columbia, South Carolina native despite already holding a commitment from the No. 1 tight end in Louisiana, JD LaFleur. As it stands, the goal is to have a two-tight end class in 2025 with Tyler rounding out the haul alongside LaFleur.
Tyler is fresh off of a big-time junior campaign after hauling in 33 receptions for 543 yards and seven touchdowns for his program.
A dynamic offensive weapon, he's shown the ability to work as both a receiving and blocking tight end with high expectations heading into his senior year.
As it stands, the Tigers are pulling out front for his services with LSU Tigers On SI now predicting Tyler ultimately lands in LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class.
The No. 3 overall class in America, Tyler would join a star-studded group that has the chance to reach No. 1 status before it's all said and done.
Tyler isn't the only name to keep a close eye on over the next few days.
Another name to keep tabs on:
JaMichael Garrett: Top 10 Linebacker in America (2026)
One name to keep tabs on is Gulf Shores (Ala.) native JaMichael Garrett.
The four-star 2026 linebacker has seen his status as a recruit skyrocket over the last few months after cracking the Top 150 in the recent update.
A Top 10 linebacker in America, Garrett has the Who's Who of college football pursuing his services, but after trimming his list, it's LSU and Auburn who are his finalists.
On Friday, Garrett made the drive to Baton Rouge for LSU's Bayou Splash recruiting event where he was accompanied by several of the top targets on LSU's radar.
Following the trip to check in with LSU, he hopped back in the car to make the trip up to Auburn where he will visit with the [Auburn] Tigers on Saturday.
With his finalists set in stone, Garrett confirmed a commitment is "coming soon" with a decision likely coming within the next week.
Right now, LSU is trending for his services following a beneficial visit to Baton Rouge for the Bayou Splash event.
Garrett is an elite-level linebacker who could thrive under defensive coordinator Blake Baker's system. There is a need for linebackers in the 2026 cycle with the Tigers turning up the heat for Garrett.
LSU currently holds a pair of 2026 commitments, but after a huge weekend on the recruiting trail, we could see more pop sooner than later.
All signs point to Garrett joining the class.
Kelly and Co. wrapped up a big-time weekend with a myriad of high-profile prospects arriving in Baton Rouge to get a glimpse at what the Tigers are building for the long haul.
