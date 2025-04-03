Priority LSU Football Target, No. 3 Wide Receiver in America Visiting SEC Rival
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews continues his meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings after handling business during his junior campaign on the prep scene.
Mathews, the No. 3 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Class, was one of the highest-risers in On3 Sports' recent rankings update.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is now the No. 2 overall prospect in Mississippi as well as a Top-5 receiver in America.
During his junior season with Greene County, Mathews logged 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Now, he's shifted focus towards his recruiting process prior to what many believe will be a standout senior campaign in 2025.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers got the blue-chipper down to Baton Rouge in early March for a trip to check out Day 1 of Spring Camp and the scenes on campus.
Now, Mathews is continuing his busy spring while checking in with multiple Southeastern Conference programs.
On Thursday, the top-five wideout in America made the drive over to Oxford for a visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
The in-state program has ramped up its push for Mathews and is also expected to host the first official visit of his process this summer.
As it currently stands, Mathews has official visits set with the Ole Miss Rebels (May 30), Auburn Tigers (June 6), Texas A&M Aggies (June 14) and Miami Hurricanes (June 20).
But the Bayou Bengals will be pushing for the coveted wideout to take an official visit to Baton Rouge down the stretch of his recruitment.
Mathews is a priority target in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools battling it out for his services as he quickly becomes a household name on the trail.
LSU is already making moves in the wide receiver market with the program up to four commitments to this point, including the No. 1 wideout in America, Tristen Keys.
The Wide Receiver Haul: LSU's 2026 Class
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers gained a commitment from Keys, the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, after revealing a decision in March.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Keys is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking down the program-changing recruit.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals landing the pledge.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
The prized prospect is rated as the No. 8 overall player in Louisiana and a Top-200 overall prospect in America.
