Prized LSU Football Commitment Shuts Down Recruitment, Locked in with the Tigers
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star safety Aiden Hall continues cruising up the recruiting rankings as one of the top commitments in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class.
Hall, a Top-5 safety in America, handled business during his junior campaign on his way to leading his prep squad to the Caesars SuperDome for a state title victory.
The coveted defensive back rounded the 2024 season with impressive numbers for his Edna Karr squad where he further solidified his status as one of the top players in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Hall ended the year with:
- 38 total tackles
- 12 tackles for loss
- 11 pass break-ups
- 4 sacks
- 4 interceptions
- 4 blocked punts
- 2 fumble recoveries
One of the top safeties in America, LSU locked up his services early once Hall revealed a commitment to the Tigers in August of 2024.
But he has heard from the likes of Ole Miss, Florida State, Oregon and USC, among several others, during his recruitment process. The commitment hasn't stopped programs from continuing to reach out.
The sought-after prospect returned to Baton Rouge at the end of January for the program's Junior Day event where Hall was surrounded by the top-ranked players in Louisiana. It was another important visit for his camp as they remain loyal to the LSU pledge.
Brian Kelly and Co. have Hall at the top of their board when it comes to players that "must" sign the dotted line in December. He's as critical of a player as it gets for the future of the defensive backfield and the staff knows it.
Hall recently reaffirmed his commitment to the LSU Tigers in an interview with On3 Sports' Chad Simmons. He's "100% locked in" with the hometown program.
But it didn't stop there for Hall. On Wednesday, On3 Sports reported that Hall has shutdown his recruitment and will not take visits elsewhere. He's dialed in with the LSU Tigers.
It's a massive development for the future of the defensive backfield with Hall now reaffirming his commitment to Kelly's program in Baton Rouge.
LSU will be turning up the heat across the next couple of months when it comes to Hall's recruitment, but it's clear his intentions. He wants to be a Tiger at the next level after taking multiple visits to Baton Rouge over the last few months.
But Hall isn't the only New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr Cougar that is committed to the LSU program.
Richard Anderson, the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America, is pledged to the purple and gold as he continues skyrocketing up the rankings.
Richard Anderson - No. 1 Player in Louisiana - Doubles Down on Commitment
The LSU commitment has been loyal to his pledge to the program after going public with a decision in June, but it hasn't stopped the "Who's Who" of college football from turning up the heat.
Anderson holds offers from the likes of Oregon, Ole Miss, USC and Florida State, among several others, as his recruitment takes off.
The Bayou State star is coming off of a dominant overall junior season for his Edna Karr Cougars squad while becoming the heartbeat of the team's defense.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Now, after a critical season with the top programs in America swinging for the fences in his recruitment, LSU isn't letting up.
Despite LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis electing to join the New Orleans Saints staff this offseason, Anderson remains committed to the program.
The Tigers went out and hired former LSU star Kyle Williams to take over as the program's defensive line coach moving forward.
"I'm still committed, baby! Let's get it," Anderson told Rivals Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman on Sunday.
LSU holds a Top-5 2026 Recruiting Class and the No. 1 class in the Southeastern Conference with over a handful of verbal commitments as it stands.
