Prized LSU Football Target Reveals Commitment Date, Tigers Among Finalists
Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic quarterback Trae Taylor remains a prospect on the LSU Tigers' radar as his recruitment process intensifies this spring.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is working through his process at a rapid pace after locking in on a handful of schools, but he's also ready to knock a commitment out of the way.
Taylor has revealed his finalists with the LSU Tigers joining Texas A&M, Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska. He's also considering Notre Dame and Georgia.
But LSU one of the programs that has his attention following another successful visit to Baton Rouge for a trip to campus last month.
"The very first time I visited LSU, I absolutely fell in love with the campus and culture," Taylor wrote in a social media post.
Taylor has developed a relationship with LSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan across the last few months.
Sloan has officially offered only four signal-callers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Taylor being one of them.
"We just got to continue to recruit to the best of our ability with our relationships, talking about LSU, talking about Coach Kelly's program, talking about the tradition of this place. And that's why you continually see excellent players committing to LSU," Sload said of the program's recruiting process.
"The staff that we have is fabulous, right? And they come here and they feel that. They're excited about the development and that they're going to get within this program. That's what we continue to focus on."
Taylor been to Baton Rouge on multiple occasions to soak in the scenes of Death Valley with the program ultimately making an impact in his recruitment, which then set the stage for a return last month for a critical trip.
It's set to be a busy offseason for Taylor following a trip to Baton Rouge with multiple visits in the rearview mirror.
Taylor has also checked in with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (March 18), Illinois Illini (March 24), Michigan Wolverines (March 25), Nebraska Cornhuskers (March 27) and Texas A&M Aggies (March 29).
He's eyeing a summer commitment in order to knock the process out of the way before what many expect to be a standout junior campaign.
Taylor will now commit to the program of his choice on May 1st with Illinois, Michigan, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Nebraska and Alabama among the final schools.
