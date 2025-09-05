Prized LSU Football, USC Trojans Quarterback Target Locks in Commitment Date
Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston has locked in a commitment date as he begins winding down his recruitment.
The No. 2 rated signal-caller in Louisiana has Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers firmly in the mix as a program on his radar, but other schools are emerging quickly for the elite 2027 prospect.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback stuffed the stat sheet night in and night out during his sophomore campaign in 2024 where he earned double-digit offers.
Houston completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns with only six interceptions while rushing 105 times for 690 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.
It was monster game after monster game where he had seven games of 300+ passing yards, including a whopping 817 yards on 53/65 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 77-76 loss to Captain Shreve High School on October 10.
Houston set the Evangel Christian Academy single-season record with 5,170 yards of total offense during the 2024 season.
The impactful season has caused a meteoric rise for Houston where he has already reeled in 25+ offers including LSU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M prior to his junior campaign.
But two schools are now beginning to separate from the pack for the four-star quarterback out of Louisiana.
The LSU Tigers and USC Trojans are the two teams to watch here down the stretch, according to a source familiar with Houston's process.
LSU is in the race, but Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans have received a pair of predictions to land the highly-touted signal-caller from the Bayou State as they look to earn the pledge.
Houston has visited Riley and Co. on multiple occasions with the relationship between both parties continuing to grow this offseason.
Now, in what appears to be a two-team race between LSU and USC, Houston has locked in a commitment date for September 15 as his process winds down.
“USC is well-positioned with the very coveted four-star 2027 passer Peyton Houston out of Shreveport (La.) Evangel,” Rivals' Spiegelman wrote in August.
“Houston returned to Los Angeles for a second time in June to privately work out for Lincoln Riley. Since Riley made the move to offer Houston in the spring, the arrow has continued to point up for the Trojans in this race.”
Now, as his process winds down, all eyes are on the No. 2 rated quarterback in Louisiana as he looks to lock in a commitment decision.
