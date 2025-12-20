No. 1 Prospect in America, LSU Football Signee Named Finalist for Major Award

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers in December after joining Lane Kiffin's 2026 Signing Class.

Brown, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, made the decision to commit to the LSU Tigers in July with the Bayou Bengals then landing the top-ranked recruit in America.

In what became a two-team race between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies, the opportunity to play in front of his friends and family set the pace in his decision-making process.

"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.

For the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder, he remained courted by the top schools in the country, and with a coaching change in Baton Rouge, there was buzz surrounding his pledge.

But Brown stayed loyal to his commitment - putting pen to paper with the program during the Early Signing Period.

"Lamar Brown and his camp were talking to Texas A&M and other programs even before Brian Kelly got fired, but that certainly doesn't mean he's anywhere close to flipping - but that was one where he was having some dialogue," Rivals' Steve Wiltfong said.

"I think he always envisioned himself as a Tiger... It's about wanting to see who LSU gets in there and if it's a guy they like - if some of these assistant coaches are back."

The five-star LSU pledge has remained locked in on playing for new head coach Lane Kiffin where the two met less than an hour after the Tigers' decision-maker landed in Baton Rouge upon being hired.

“It’s great to know that I’ll have a coach who’s ready to compete for a national championship and wants to bring one back to Baton Rouge," Brown also told Rivals.

Brown is coming off of a strong senior campaign for his prep squad where he's now a finalist for the prestigious Warrick Dunn Award.

Lamar Brown the next finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award! The U-High lineman made a huge impact on both the offensive and defensive lines. Brown helped lead his team to the semifinals!



Tune in on January 24th on the LHSAA Network TV App for the Live Broadcast of the ceremony!… pic.twitter.com/Nq0OXGU8SK — LHSAA Network (@lhsaanetworktv) December 19, 2025

"The Warrick Dunn Award is given annually to the top junior or senior football player from the State of Louisiana at the Warrick Dunn Award Ceremony. Ten finalists are chosen each year for the award."

Now, he'll look to add another accolade to his trophy case, but will be battling multiple LSU Tigers commits for the honor - including Richard Anderson and Peyton Houston.

