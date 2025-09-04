Prized Mississippi Prospect, LSU Football Commit Predicted to Flip to SEC Rival
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June after backing off of a pledge to Mississippi State.
Tucker, the No. 1 rated offensive lineman in the Magnolia State, joined LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class as a coveted component in the trenches.
Prior to committing to Kelly's program, the 6-foot-7, 285-pounder narrowed his focus to the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels after taking a pair of official visits.
From there, Tucker was all LSU with a commitment coming shortly after his multi-day stay in Baton Rouge.
“LSU, It just fits me,” Tucker told Rivals. “Death Valley is insane and I can’t wait to play!”
“Coach Davis is outstanding,” Tucker added. “He’s like another father figure to me. His development and the relationship between us is great.”
But the Ole Miss Rebels remained in pursuit despite Tucker's commitment to the LSU Tigers.
Last weekend, the top-ranked offensive lineman in Mississippi took an unofficial visit to Oxford for Ole Miss' season opener with Lane Kiffin and Co. rolling out the red carpet.
Now, just days after the visit, Tucker has been predicted to flip his pledge from LSU to the Ole Miss Rebels, according to 247Sports' David Johnson.
Tucker is a prospect that continues rising in the recruiting rankings after a strong junior campaign for his New Albany (Miss.) squad in 2024.
“Now that we have some junior film and transition full-time to offensive tackle, I think we feel a lot more comfortable where his future home is,” Rivals' Cody Bellaire said. “He’s got nearly a 140-foot discus throw (and) can really, really move.
“It’s really fun to watch his tape. There’s some obvious rawness to his game, new to the position and that’s expected. Hand placement, timing, understanding leverage in pass pro. But the raw power combined with the athleticism with his pure mass, that’s really hard to find.”
Now, LSU will look to hold on down the stretch with the hometown program trending to flip Tucker away prior to his senior campaign.
