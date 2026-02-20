Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais has locked in an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the electrifying weapon evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.

Calais, the No. 3 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has seen his status skyrocket after back-to-back monstrous seasons for his prep squad in the Bayou State.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder turned heads after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries while also tallying 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout across the 2024 season as a sophomore.

Calais thrives with the ball in his hands after shining as both a running back and wideout, but he also impacts the game as a return specialist where he averaged more than 32 yards per return on the season.

Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2025 and the Louisiana native once again took America by storm with a myriad of schools entering his recruitment - including the Ohio State Buckeyes and Ole Miss Rebels.

Now, the LSU Tigers are turning up the heat for Calais as a priority in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

LSU has locked in an official visit with Calais for the weekend of June 19-21 as he evaluates the hometown program - with the Bayou Bengals emerging as top contenders.

But Calais has other schools on the official visit docket with the Houston Cougars (June 4-6) and Ole Miss Rebels (May 29-June 1) locked in to receive multi-day stays.

Ole Miss has emerged as a contender in this one with former LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson joining Pete Golding's staff in Oxford - now making his push.

Calais recently traveled down to Baton Rouge for an in-person visit with the coaching staff with his family in attendance to meet Kiffin, sources told LSU Tigers On SI, prior to the NCAA Dead Period.

Now, LSU is continuing to chip away at the talented weapon with an official visit now set in place amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment this offseason.

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: