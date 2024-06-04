Recruiting Roundup: The Buzz From LSU Football's Star-Studded Weekend Visitors
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff welcomed a myriad of top prospects to Baton Rouge last weekdnd with the program making a splash for a handful of targets.
The Tigers currently hold the No. 2 recruiting class in America according to On3 Sports, and with summer visits in full swing, we could see more additions sooner rather than later.
With 11 commitments on board, including five-stars Bryce Underwood and Harlem Berry, LSU sits in a solid position in the 2025 cycle.
Here's the recruiting roundup from a busy weekend in Death Valley:
DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America
The top defensive back in the 2025 class arrived in Baton Rouge on Friday to begin his multi-day stay with the LSU staff.
For Pickett, he has a general idea of his finalists with LSU, Oregon and Miami turning up the heat with sources also feeling Florida is in the mix as well.
Pickett took to social media on Sunday to post pictures from the visit, but there was a surprise guest to arrive in the Bayou State on Saturday to meet up with him.
LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond brought in LSU legend Patrick Peterson to help lead the recruiting push.
Here are a few pictures from Pickett's trip down South:
Many believe LSU is the team to beat here for Pickett's services, but with a huge stretch of visits on the horizon, the Tigers will have to weather the storm to remain atop his list.
Solomon Thomas: Five-Star Offensive Lineman
The Florida State commitment made his way to The Boot once again with offensive line coach Brad Davis rolling out the red carpet for one of his top targets remaining on the board.
Thomas, who remains pledged to the Seminoles, has had LSU on his radar for months with an official visit now in the rearview mirror.
According to sources, LSU is a program to monitor in Thomas' recruitment after becoming the biggest threat to flip the coveted lineman.
Still, it'll be a challenge to get the Sunshine State native out of Florida, but Davis is certainly swinging for the fences here.
Kaliq Lockett: No. 2 Wide Receiver in America
LSU brought in five-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett in for his first official visit of the summer, and after a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge, the Tigers are right back in the mix.
Experts within the recruiting industry felt LSU was beginning to fall down the list with both Texas and Texas A&M emerging as his Top 2 schools, but after a weekend in Death Valley, the Bayou Bengals are surging.
A source familiar with Lockett's recruitment felt LSU made another major splash this weekend, but he'll take his fair share of visits this summer with the Tigers hoping to weather the storm.
Look for an LSU vs. Texas battle here down the stretch with Lockett set to be on several campuses this summer.
Here's one of several photos from Lockett's visit:
Jaime Ffrench: No. 4 Wide Receiver in America
Jaime Ffrench has become one of the biggest names on the recruiting scene over the last few months after backing off of his pledge to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Now, LSU has entered the mix in a big way alongside Texas, Miami and Ohio State.
A player who has schools ready to roll out the red carpet and piece together impressive NIL packages, the Tigers are swinging for the fences here.
After a visit to Death Valley, LSU has made a move in his recruitment, but like Lockett, the Bayou Benglas will have to weather the storm with several visits on the horizon.
Ffrench shared a few photos from his trip to Baton Rouge alongside fellow five-star wideout Kaliq Lockett.
Other recruits to keep tabs on:
Brandon Brown... The four-star DL remains committed to the Texas Longhorns, but LSU made a major splash over the weekend during his trip to Baton Rouge. Now, the Tigers are trending for his services. We've already seen On3 Sports recruiting analyst Billy Embody log a prediction for the Tigers to flip the coveted defensive lineman. Can LSU pull this one off?
Zion Williams... The coveted defensive lineman is viewed as a gem by the LSU staff with this program rolling out the red carpet over the weekend. The Texas native has the TCU Horned Frogs squarely in the mix, but fresh off of an official to LSU, he's set a commitment date for July 4th. LSU feels they're in the lead here with the clock ticking until a decision is made.
Damien Shanklin... The four-star EDGE took a visit to Death Valley over the weekend with defensive line coaches Bo Davis and Kevin Peoples making a major move. The No. 1 prospect out of Indiana, LSU is going out of their southern region recruiting realm, but they have quickly circled Shanklin as one of their top EDGE prospects in the 2025 cycle. Now, with a visit to Baton Rouge wrapped up, LSU is surging for the coveted Indiana native.
