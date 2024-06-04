Recruiting Roundup: The Buzz From LSU Football's Star-Studded Weekend Visitors

#LSU brought in two of the Top 5 wide receivers in America for official visits over the weekend.



Cortez Hankton rolled out the red carpet for his coveted targets:



Kaliq Lockett: No. 2 WR

Jaime Ffrench: No. 4 WR



Lockett and Ffrench took part in a photoshoot on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/ehWv9qKMX9