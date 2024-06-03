Recruits React: The Latest From LSU's Five-Star Official Visitors
The LSU football staff welcomed a star-studded visitors list over the weekend with a handful of five-star prospects making their way to Baton Rouge.
The weekend of May 31st was always expected to be a big one for the Bayou Bengals, and with the dust beginning to settle, recruits are starting to voice their thoughts.
The headliners for the weekend included DJ Pickett (No. 1 cornerback), Kaliq Lockett (No. 2 wide receiver) and Jaime Ffrench (No. 4 wide receiver) with all three pleased with how the visit went.
Pickett and Co. made their way to The Boot on Friday to kick off official visit festivities before Saturday's busy day began.
The official visitors made their way over to Brian Kelly's house in the morning for breakfast before a facilities tour.
Following a busy day, recruits capped off Saturday with dinner in Tiger Stadium and a photoshoot to wrap things up.
Here are a few recruit reactions, photos from the weekend and tidbits on a few prospects:
DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America
The top defensive back in the 2025 class arrived in Baton Rouge on Friday to begin his multi-day stay with the LSU staff.
For Pickett, he has a general idea of his finalists with LSU, Oregon and Miami turning up the heat with sources also feeling Florida is in the mix as well.
Pickett took to social media on Sunday to post pictures from the visit, but there was a surprise guest to arrive in the Bayou State on Saturday to meet up with him.
LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond brought in LSU legend Patrick Peterson to help lead the recruiting push.
Here are a few pictures from Pickett's trip down South:
Kaliq Lockett: No. 2 Wide Receiver in America
LSU brought in five-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett for his first official visit of the summer, and after a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge, the Tigers are right back in the mix.
Experts within the recruiting industry felt LSU was beginning to fall down the list with both Texas and Texas A&M emerging as his Top 2 schools, but after a weekend in Death Valley, the Bayou Bengals are surging.
A source familiar with Lockett's recruitment felt LSU made another major splash this weekend, but he'll take his fair share of visits this summer with the Tigers hoping to weather the storm.
Here's one of several photos from Lockett's visit:
Jaime Ffrench: No. 4 Wide Receiver in America
Jaime Ffrench has become one of the biggest names on the recruiting scene over the last few months after backing off of his pledge to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
LSU has entered the mix in a big way alongside Texas, Miami and Ohio State.
A player who has schools ready to roll out the red carpet and piece together impressive NIL packages, the Tigers are swinging for the fences here.
After a visit to Death Valley, LSU has made a move in his recruitment, but like Lockett, the Bayou Benglas will have to weather the storm with several visits on the horizon.
Here's what Ffrench posted following his trip to Baton Rouge:
The LSU football staff has wrapped up the first of many official visit weekends this summer with the the trio of Pickett, Lockett and Ffrench departing on Sunday.
A few other names to keep tabs on are four-star EDGE Damien Shanklin, four-star DL Brandon Brown and four-star DL Zion Williams.
LSU brought in the trio of coveted defensive linemen over the weekend with Bo Davis rolling out the red carpet for his big guys up front.
LSU Country will have the latest on the Tigers' recruiting push and where things stand with LSU's top targets in the 2025 cycle.
