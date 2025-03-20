Recruits React: LSU Football Secures Commitment From No. 1 WR in America

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from the No. 1 WR in America: Tristen Keys.



The 6’3, 185-pounder pledges to Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals following a Tuesday unofficial visit.



LSU’s 2026 Recruiting Class catapults to the No. 1 spot in the nation.



Massive addition. pic.twitter.com/qvNafd3Znu