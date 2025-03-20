Recruits React: LSU Football Secures Commitment From No. 1 WR in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers sent shockwaves across the recruiting scene on Wednesday afternoon with the program landing a commitment from five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys.
The No. 1 wideout in America went public with a decision to pledge to the purple and gold with Kelly's crew securing his services.
It's a move that is set to have a ripple effect on the recruiting trail with LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class now moving to No. 1 in America.
The Tigers are up to seven commitments in next year's cycle with Keys joining:
- Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
- Aiden Hall: Top-5 Safety in America
- Kenny Darby: No. 2 WR in Louisiana
- Brysten Martinez: No. 1 OT in Louisiana
- Jakai Anderson: No. 3 WR in Louisiana
- Jalan Chapman: 3-star OL
Kelly and Co. have set the foundation for next year's class, but there remain priority prospects on their radar heading into the spring and summer.
Following Keys' commitment, the program's top target, Lamar Brown, took to social media to voice his thoughts with one simple emoji.
Lamar Brown: No. 1 IOL in America
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the No. 1 prep player in Louisiana with a slew of elite programs pushing for his services.
The sought-after Bayou State prospect is a Swiss Army Knife in the trenches where he can play both sides of the ball as a lineman on offense and defense.
During his recruitment process, it's clear the ability to play both sides has programs across America salivating at the potential he attains at the next level with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State and several others beginning to make noise.
LSU and the Texas A&M Aggies are the pair of schools that are separating themselves from the pack for his services.
Brown sat down with On3 Sports where he stated, "LSU is a little above Texas A&M at No. 1."
It's an intriguing development for the LSU Tigers in their race to win the "Brown Sweepstakes" during a rigorous recruiting battle.
Brown ranks as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, but has aspirations of playing on defense in college. He's been vocal about the chance to do so and it's clear LSU is providing that opportunity.
This spring, Brown will visit Texas A&M (March 22), Miami (March 29), LSU (TBD) and Florida State (TBD) for unofficial visits, according to 247Sports.
He's also set his official visit schedule with the LSU Tigers receiving the final visit of his process during the weekend of June 20-22, he told On3 Sports.
The Schedule:
•Miami: May 30-June 1
•Florida State: June 6-8
•Texas A&M: June 13-15
•LSU: June 20-22
With LSU landing a commitment from Keys, it could go a long way in the pursuit of Brown in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
