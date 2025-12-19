LSU Football Expected To Hire Elite SEC Assistant Coach to Join Lane Kiffin's Staff

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are targeting South Carolina defensive assistant Sterling Lucas to become the program's next defensive line coach, according to multiple reports.

Lucas, a well-respected coach across the Southeastern Conference, has assisted in the development of multiple NFL Draft picks across his time at the collegiate level.

The Gamecocks staffer has emerged as one of the SEC's most effective defensive line coaches across five seasons at South Carolina - with the last four of them as the on-field assistant coach.

Across the last four seasons Lucas was responsible for the Gamecocks' ends, outside linebackers and as running game coordinator.

Now, Kiffin and Co. are expected to hire him as the program's next defensive line coach, Football Scoop reports.

"Numerous sources Friday morning tell FootballScoop that Lucas is being targeted by the Tigers to join the staff of heralded defensive coordinator Blake Baker. No deal has been finalized but discussions were ongoing," according to Football Scoop.

The report also reiterates LSU has moved on from Syracuse co-defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson amid the Tigers' pursuit for a new defensive line coach.

"The Tigers had recently brought in Elijah Robinson for the position and engaged in deep discussions with Robinson, the former Syracuse defensive coordinator and longtime Texas A&M assistant coach, but multiple sources this week told FootballScoop that LSU had moved on in its search.

"Robinson continues to be linked to multiple jobs, most notably emerging this weekend as a candidate to join Mike Elko's Texas A&M staff."

Kiffin and Co. have remained in pursuit of multiple defensive assistants with Lucas now emerging as the No. 1 candidate on the board with a deal near finalization, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.

LSU recently pulled off a meteoric win on the coaching trail with Kiffin retaining defensive coordinator Blake Baker to his staff.

Courtesy of Blake Baker's Instragram.

Across the 2025 season under Baker's watch at LSU, he brought the Tigers into the Top-25 of total defense while also sitting among the Top-15 in turnovers gained with 21 in total over 12 games this fall.

LSU’s defense ranked in the top half of the SEC across the 2025 campaign after allowing 319.7 yards per game.

Bakers unit also held teams to 18.3 points on average, which ranked fourth in the conference.

Those were both improvements from 2024 when LSU gave up 364.4 yards and 24.3 points per game in Baker’s first season as defensive coordinator.

"I think our trust in Coach Baker, our buy-in to what he's teaching us and what he's preaching to us. He brings energy every single day, so it's hard not to bring energy when the boss man is bringing it," LSU linebacker Whit Weeks said this season of what Baker provides the Tigers.

