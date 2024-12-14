The Latest on the No. 2 Cornerback in the Portal, LSU Football Target Mansoor Delane
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff will look to reconstruct the Tigers' defensive backfield this offseason with the program set to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal.
With the departure of starting cornerback Zy Alexander, along with other pieces, it'll be a stretch where the Bayou Bengals' staff must add critical pieces to the roster.
We've seen the staff reach out to several coveted transfers to this point with a number of visitors this week.
Now, there will be another important visitor set to be in Baton Rouge: Virginia Tech CB Mansoor Delane.
Delane, the No. 2 rated cornerback in the portal, will be in Death Valley for a visit to LSU on Sunday. 247Sports first reported Delane's visit schedule.
In three seasons with the Virginia Tech Hokies, he logged 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
In 2024, Delane had his "coming out party" after tallying four interceptions on the season while leading the Hokies in the category.
During his tenure with the program, he received multiple Freshman All-American and All-ACC honors.
Now, he's set to hit the free agent market with the LSU Tigers taking a swing at the prized cornerback transfer that will be in The Boot on Sunday for an official with secondary coach Corey Raymond and Co.
It's no secret the LSU staff is swinging for the fences in the Transfer Portal this offseason with a pair of signees already revealed.
Kelly and the staff signed Florida transfer cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson on Saturday with the program now looking to make a move on Delane.
The LSU Signee: Ja'Keem Jackson
Florida transfer cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on Saturday morning after a midweek visit to Baton Rouge.
Jackson, an integral piece to the Gators' defensive backfield prior to injury, heads to Death Valley with the chance to make an immediate impact for Corey Raymond's secondary.
He spent two seasons with Billy Napier's Florida program before entering the NCAA Transfer Portal as a redshirt-freshman.
In year one with the program, Jackson appeared in 11 games as a true freshman after bursting on the scene for the Gators.
Fast forward to his second season with the program in 2024 and Jackson missed a majority of the season after suffering an injury early in the year.
The Sunshine State native totaled 11 tackles and four pass breakups over the course of two seasons in Gainesville.
Now, he heads to LSU with the opportunity to make an immediate impact for Raymond's secondary.
Jackson was rated as the No. 3 cornerback in America in the 2023 Recruiting Class out of high school.
It's an important get for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals this offseason. With starting defensive back Zy Alexander departing Baton Rouge after exercising his eligibility, the cornerback room is razor thin heading into next year.
LSU will now bring in Jackson, the former No. 3 corner in America, alongside DJ Pickett, the No. 1 defensive back in the 2025 signing class.
Jackson and Pickett will also be joined by newcomer Aidan Anding, the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana. Anding signed with the Tigers in early December.
