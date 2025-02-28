The LSU Football Recruiting Buzz: Tigers Picking Up Steam for Multiple Key Targets
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers staff remain active on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program beginning to gain momentum on multiple key targets.
Kelly's club currently holds the No. 3 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with six commitments to this point, and with the foundation set, the program is looking to build off of it.
This week, LSU dished out multiple new offers, were named a finalist for a handful of prospects and also locked in official visits with a slew of priority prospects.
What's the latest buzz on the recruiting trail?
The Buzz: LSU Tigers Remaining Active on the Trail
No. 1 Cornerback in America Locks in LSU Official Visit: Chauncey Kennon
Sarasota (Fla.) four-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon has the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix for his services as his recruitment process heats up.
Kennon, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is fresh off of an impressive junior campaign after lighting up the Sunshine State.
Now, it's full steam ahead in his recruitment with an official visit schedule being locked in for the summer.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder revealed to On3 Sports the five trips he will take with the LSU Tigers getting the most important one of them all.
The Visit Schedule:
- Auburn Tigers: May 16
- Miami Hurricanes: May 30
- Georgia Bulldogs: June 6
- Florida State Seminoles: June 16
- LSU Tigers: June 20
Kelly and the LSU Tigers will get the final visit of Kennon's process with the program preparing to swing for the fences in the Florida native's recruitment.
It's no secret the Tigers have handled business on the recruiting trail in the Sunshine State with cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond signing the No. 1 cornerback in America last offseason in five-star DJ Pickett.
Now, it's back to drawing board in order to turn up the heat for one of the top 2026 prospects in America.
Top-50 EDGE Set to Visit LSU: Asharri Charles
Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue hitting the recruiting trail with force as the program places an emphasis on the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Following a January stretch of taking visits to meet with targets in-person, LSU utilized the NCAA Dead Period in February to begin locking down prospects to take visits to campus in March.
Now, with March vastly approaching, priority targets are confirming their dates to take unofficial visits to Baton Rouge.
The most recent 2026 star to reveal a trip to the Bayou State: Four-star EDGE Asharri Charles.
The Venice (Fla.) defensive piece is coming off of a standout junior campaign with the "Who's Who" of college football taking notice.
Charles, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder with significant upside, has reeled in double-digit offers with the LSU Tigers quickly becoming a program surging in his recruitment.
Now, LSU will be the first program Charles checks in with during the spring, according to 247Sports.
The sought-after edge rusher has locked in four trips in the coming weeks:
- LSU Tigers: March 14-15
- Miami Hurricanes: March 22
- Texas A&M Aggies: April 5
- Ohio State Buckeyes: April 29-31
The Bayou Bengals will get a crack at Charles during a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge after further solidifying his interest in Kelly's program.
The New Running Back Offer: KJ Edwards
Carthage (Tex.) four-star running back KJ Edwards has cemented his status as one of the top prospects in America heading into his senior campaign.
Edwards, the No. 3 rated running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is fresh off of a standout junior season with his prep squad in the Lone Star State.
Now, all focus is on his recruiting process with a slew of heavy-hitters swinging for the fences during a pivotal offseason.
The hometown Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies remain programs atop his list, but now a new school has entered the mix: The LSU Tigers.
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals extended an offer to Edwards on Tuesday after position coach Frank Wilson made the call.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder has become a star on the prep scene in Texas with the in-state schools having the edge, but the LSU Tigers will certainly look to make up ground down the stretch.
The New Cornerback Offer: Elbert Hill
Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban four-star cornerback Elbert Hill continues a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings as one of the top defensive backs in America.
Hill, the No. 3 rated cornerback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, flaunts an offer list with the "Who's Who" of college football extending scholarships his way.
For Kelly and the LSU Tigers, the program officially offered Hill a scholarship on Monday after making the call to the Ohio native.
A prospect that has begun locking in a visit schedule for both the spring and summer, the Bayou Bengals will look to enter the mix with force after being late to offer.
The Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and the hometown Ohio State Buckeyes are four schools to monitor, according to On3 Sports' Chad Simmons, but the LSU Tigers will now look to make up ground.
Ohio State is currently viewed as the favorite to land the top-ranked defensive back with others surging in his recruitment.
Now, Kelly and Co. will look to work their way into his process as a program that can make a splash late.
