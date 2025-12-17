Predicting Lane Kiffin's Next Staff Hire Amid LSU Football Coaching Changes

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue assembling a new-look coaching staff in Baton Rouge with multiple additions being made across December.

LSU has brought in multiple Ole Miss assistants that were on Kiffin's staff in Oxford along with adding an offensive line coach with SEC pedigree, but it hasn't stopped there.

Kiffin and LSU officials have locked down a myriad of newcomers to join his first staff in Baton Rouge with several pieces coming together - including Kiffin pulling off a significant win in retaining defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

Now, with Kiffin over 15 days into his tenure with the LSU Tigers, what does the current staff look like? Is there a coach to keep tabs on that could join his assistant coaching pool in the coming weeks?

The Ole Miss To LSU Staffers:

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford alongside him. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

LSU has amended the the old term sheet with a new offer of $7.5 million over three years with an annual "look-in" clause to always make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

Joe Cox: Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage is also joining Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.

- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel

- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach

"All of them are on two-year agreements except Jordan, an analyst at Ole Miss this fall who has a one-year deal. Cox will make $800,000 per year, while Savage and McDonald both make an average of $825,000 per year," The Advocate wrote.

Dwike Wilson: Director of Recruiting - Wilson was hired by Old Dominion in January where he spent the offseason with the Sun Belt program for roughly eight months, but made the move to Ole Miss before the 2025 season. Prior to his time with Old Dominion, Wilson spent two seasons with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg (Miss.).

Donnie Both: Analyst

Lou Spanos: Analyst

Dane Stevens: Quarterbacks Coach

The Offensive Line Coach: Eric Wolford

LSU has hired Kentucky offensive line coach Eric Wolford to serve in the same role on Kiffin's staff in Baton Rouge.

Wolford has significant ties to the Southeastern Conference where he spent the last two seasons as the Kentucky Wildcats' position coach.

"He also worked for the Wildcats in 2021. Between those two stints on the Bluegrass, Wolford was offensive line coach at Alabama in 2022 and 2023 in Nick Saban’s final two seasons," LouisianaSports.net wrote.

"He spent three seasons at South Carolina from 2017-20 meaning he’s been a coach in the SEC for nine consecutive seasons."

The track record speaks for itself with Kiffin now hiring a savvy SEC coach that has proven to be a coveted recruiter on the trail.

Predicting the Next Move: Running Backs Coach

LSU Tigers interim head coach/running backs coach Frank Wilson is heading to Oxford to join Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels staff after the Texas Bowl matchup against Houston.

Wilson has served as LSU's running backs coach and associate head coach across the last four seasons in Baton Rouge under Brian Kelly prior to his departure, but will now make a move of his own after the Texas Bowl against Houston.

Once Kelly was relieved of his duties on Oct. 26, officials in the Bayou State wasted no time in elevating Wilson to the interim head coach role where he boosted the chemistry in the locker room.

But with a coaching change in Baton Rouge once Lane Kiffin made the move from Ole Miss to LSU, Wilson received zero clarity on his future with the program.

Now, Wilson is out, but has this set the stage for LSU to make its next coaching staff hire?

It's no secret Kiffin has had a foot on the gas to bring in Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith once the Rebels wrap up College Football Playoff play.

Kevin Smith appears lined up to be LSU’s next running backs coach.



The vacancy at the running backs coach slot is a significant one, but all signs appear to be pointing in the direction that Smith could be in line to join LSU's staff.

LSU and Ole Miss have swapped several staffers across the last two weeks. Could Smith be next? Stay tuned.

