The LSU Quarterback Big Board: Tigers Dishing Out Offers to Top Talent in 2027 Class
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have begun carving out their 2027 Quarterback Big Board with the program pulling the trigger on a handful of players last weekend.
LSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan has extended scholarships to five of his top targets with the Bayou Bengals staff diving deeper into their targets.
Who have the Tigers offered? What's next in their recruitment?
The 2027 Quarterback Big Board:
Elijah Haven: No. 1 Quarterback in America
Kelly and the LSU football staff have offered the No. 1 quarterback in America, Elijah Haven, with the young signal-caller receiving a scholarship from his hometown school, he announced via social media on Friday night.
Haven, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 Class, has been a player on LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan's radar over the last year with the call finally being made late Friday night.
The coveted Louisiana native was in town for the Tigers' home opener against the Nicholls State Colonels followed by a second visit the following weekend against the UCLA Bruins.
Haven has become one of the top targets in the country after blowing up during his freshman campaign for Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School in 2023.
Now, he's carrying the momentum into his sophomore season with the Bayou State star shining during the first few weeks of the season.
The LSU staff has an "open invite" for Haven to make it to as many home games as he can this season. It's clear the Bayou Bengals have their foot on the gas for Haven's services as he continues handling business on the prep scene.
“[LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan] invited us to all the LSU games, they have an open invitation for us,” the elder Haven told On3 Sports Steve Wiltfong. “The UCLA coach Ted (White) has been reaching out as well. He’s from the Baton Rouge area. It will be good to see their program and what they have going on right now as well.”
For Haven, being a Louisiana native means something to the prized prospect, which has LSU as a school near the top of his list.
“It’s home,” Haven's camp told On3 Sports. "Joe Sloan is an awesome guy. His track record is impressive when it comes to developing a quarterback. Like Brian Kelly. Like the staff. Staff seems like they know what they’re doing. Like the offense. Know there’s going to be talent around him at a place like LSU. Receivers, an offensive line and running backs to help compliment that.”
Now, the No. 1 quarterback in the sophomore class has received his "dream" offer from the Tigers during his impressive sophomore campaign as other premier programs also getting in on the action.
Colton Nussmeier: No. 3 Quarterback in America
Kelly and the LSU football staff have extended an offer to the No. 3 quarterback in America: Colton Nussmeier.
Nussmeier, a rising star in the 2027 cycle, continues becoming a hot commodity on the recruiting trail with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan making the call on Saturday morning.
The younger brother of current LSU starting signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier is currently rated as a four-star prospect in the sophomore class with offers from SMU, North Carolina and Oklahoma State, among several other top programs.
A 6-foot-3, 185-pound left-handed prospect, Nussmeier jumps off of the page in just his second year of high school.
The Flower Mound (Tex.) Marcus High stud is in the midst of a big-time sophomore campaign with the top colleges flocking to check in on the youngster.
Now, Kelly and Co. have pulled the trigger with the younger Nussmeier receiving the call.
"It was cool, especially for it to happen on a game day. It's pretty special for him to get an offer from the place where I'm at," LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said on Saturday. "When he tweeted out the offer and he used a picture of me as the offer, it’s pretty cool... I’m proud of him and the season he’s had so far."
[Colton] Nussmeier is carving out a path of his own as he quickly rises as one of the top quarterbacks in the Lone Star State, but it's clear, the Tigers will be a force to be reckoned with in his recruiting process.
The family ties speak for themselves and Garrett will certainly allow his younger sibling to go about the process himself, but give a jab here and there about the development in Baton Rouge.
Trent Seaborn: Top 10 Quarterback in America
Alabama native Trent Seaborn received an offer from the LSU Tigers over the weekend with the program quickly making moves in his recruitment.
LSU has both visited Seaborn in-person as well as hosting him for multiple official visits.
Now, the program has pulled the trigger on an offer with the youngster becoming one of five 2027 signal-callers to receive a scholarship.
The Other Offers:
- Peyton Houston: Coveted Louisiana Quarterback
- Trae Taylor: Four-Star
