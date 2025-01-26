The Recap: Brian Kelly, LSU Football Wrap Up Pivotal Stretch on Recruiting Trail
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers staff remain focused on building up the program for the long haul with their recruiting efforts ramping up in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
Kelly and Co. hold six commitments in next year's cycle to this point with an emphasis on Louisiana, but the staff is now extending their focus nationally.
The staff traveled across America with stops in Georgia, Virginia, Florida, Mississippi, and Texas, among others, to get face-to-face meetings together with top targets.
It was a beneficial week for the staff with the LSU program looking to build upon what is shaping up to be an impressive haul in the 2026 cycle.
A recap of the week for Kelly and his staff that included visits across the country, new offers out and a top commitment shutting down his recruitment:
Coaches on the Road: This Week's In-Home Visits
Brodie McWhorter: Coveted 2026 Quarterrback
Kingston (Ga.) quarterback Brodie McWhorter is back on the market after backing off of his pledge to West Virginia with multiple programs in touch with the Peach State native
McWhorter, a three-star signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has been wined and dined by several schools with coaching staffs now holding in-home visits.
Along with in-home visits, he's hit the recruiting trail this month with the NCAA Dead Period lifted after taking a trip to Starkville to see Mississippi State last weekend.
Now, LSU is entering the mix after co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Joe Sloan, hit the road to check in with McWhorter on Monday.
Dre Quinn: Prized 2026 EDGE
Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian edge rusher Dre Quinn picked up several offers during his junior campaign in 2024 with the LSU Tigers remaining in contact.
Following an impressive 2024 season with his prep program, Quinn was yet to reel in an offer from Brian Kelly and Co.
But last week that changed after the LSU Tigers picked up the phone and extended a scholarship to the Peach State star.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as a Top-300 player in America with several premier schools on his offer list:
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Florida State Seminoles
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Clemson Tigers
- Etc.
Quinn has the attention of the top programs in the country with the LSU Tigers being the most recent to extend a scholarship his way.
Then, shortly after receiving the offer, LSU edge rusher coach Kevin Peoples made his way to Georgia for an in-home visit with Quinn.
Dylan Berymon: No. 2 DL in Louisiana
Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon has cruised up the recruiting rankings following a standout junior campaign.
Berymon, the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in Louisiana, is a player firmly on the LSU Tigers' radar as he enters a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.
Brian Kelly made the trip up to his school alongside co-offensive coordinator Joe Sloan to talk shop on Friday for a critical meeting.
Zaden Krempin: Priority 4-Star 2026 Offensive Lineman
Prosper (Tex.) four-star offensive lineman Zaden Krempin received a visit from offensive line coach Brad Davis this week with the coveted target raving about the meeting.
Now, Krempin has locked in a visit with the LSU Tigers. He'll take an official to Baton Rouge during the weekend of May 31st.
Drew Evers: Top-25 Offensive Lineman
Flower Mound (Tex.) four-star offensive lineman Drew Evers received face time with position coach Brad Davis this week while the recruiting guru made his way across Texas.
Evers, a fast-rising prospect in the 2026 class, has seen his recruitment blossom over the last few months.
Now, LSU has made sure to get in on the action with Evers raving about his time with Davis.
Cortez Redding: Top-15 Safety in America
Jonesboro (Ga.) four-star defensive back Cortez Redding is a fast-rising safety in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU staff taking notice.
Now, safeties coach Jake Olsen has made his way to the Peach State to check in with Redding during a critical offseason for the safety room.
Redding has received several Power Four offers with interest across America, but the Tigers continue doing their due diligence here.
Jaquez Wilkes: Top-10 Linebacker in America
Wadley (Ala.) four-star linebaacker Jaquez Wilkes is fresh off of a dominant junior campaign after blossoming into a Top-100 player in America.
He continues hearing from the likes of Georgia and other premier programs, but LSU is working in this one as well after coach Kevin Peoples made the trip to visit with Wilkes in-person this week.
No. 2 WR in Louisiana Shuts Down Recruitment:
Bossier City (La.) Airline wide receiver Kenny Darby continues his rise as a national prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Class with the top programs remaining in his ear.
Darby, a former Mississippi State pledge, received an offer from Brian Kelly and LSU Tigers in November where he wasted no time in joining the class in Baton Rouge.
A player who has burst on the scene as one of the top players in Louisiana last season, Darby has reeled in offers from Miami, Florida State and Tennessee, among several other programs.
Then, after receiving a scholarship from his dream school, the prolific wideout made his decision. He's an LSU Tiger.
Darby comes in as the No. 8 overall prospect in Louisiana with tremendous upside looking ahead.
A 6-foot-1, 178-pounder who's been on LSU's radar this season, Kelly and the Tigers extended an offer to the coveted Bayou State native ahead of the program's matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in early November while on a visit.
Darby logged 100 receptions for 1,754 yards and 24 touchdowns on the year after putting America on notice
Now, Darby has officially shut down his recruitment and is locked in with the LSU Tigers, he told On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett. He's doubled down on his commitment to the program.
The decision to shut down his recruitment comes on the heels of a visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU staff on Friday
The IMG Academy Visitors:
Jake Kreul: No. 8 EDGE in America
IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star edge rusher Jake Kreul has emerged as a coveted prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the "Who's Who" of college football extending offers.
Kreul, the No. 6 rated edge rusher in America, continues his rise as a top prospect in the country with nearly 50 programs dishing out scholarships.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is coming off of a standout junior campaign in the Sunshine State with several national powers remaining in constant communication.
One of the schools pursuing Kreul and turning up the heat: The LSU Tigers.
Kelly and Co. are in the midst of a big week on the recruiting trail after checking in with double-digit prospects across America.
It's been a stretch with fresh offers being dished out, coaches on the road and more, but this weekend will also be important for the program.
LSU hosted Kreul and IMG Academy teammate Breck Kolojay for a visit to Baton Rouge on Saturday, Kreul confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI.
Kolojay is a Top-20 interior offensive lineman in America where he joined Kreul for a quick trip to the Bayou State.
Breck Kolojay: No. 14 Interior Offensive Lineman in America
IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star offensive lineman Breck Kolojay remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America following an impressive junior campaign in 2024.
He's burst on the scene as a national recruit with Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas coming in as the finalists for the prized recruit.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has the top programs in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle salivating at the potential he attains at the next level with offensive line coach Brad Davis getting in on the action.
Davis has continued pushing for Kolojay over recent months with LSU getting the impressive offensive lineman to Baton Rouge on Saturday.
The New Offers:
Zion Robinson: Top 10 WR in America [2026]
Mansfield (Tex.) four-star wide receiver Zion Robinson continues emerging as a coveted prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the top programs in America beginning to get in on the action.
Robinson, a top-10 wideout in America, has hauled in offers from a myriad of Southeastern Conference programs including Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.
Now, add Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers to the list of premier programs to get in on the action for the prized receiver.
LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton made the call on Tuesday to extend a scholarship to the Lone Star State native as his rise continues.
The 6-foot-2, 160-pounder is in the midst of an impressive offseason stretch that has LSU and others preparing to battle it out for his services.
Luke Sorenson: Coveted Tight End [2026]
Servite (Calif.) tight end Luke Sorenson continues reeling in offers fron the top programs in America after a standout junior campaign in 2024.
Sorenson, a fast-rising three-star in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, checked in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers over the weekend for a quick trip to Baton Rouge.
Before his departure, Kelly and his staff extended an offer to the California native.
Sorenson now adds to his elite offer list with LSU joining Ole Miss, Missouri, Florida and UCLA, among other programs.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound rising senior received his first Division I offer in June with a ripple effect throughout the 2024 season.
KJ Green: Top-5 EDGE in America [2027]
Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson four-star edge rusher KJ Green is quickly becoming one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with elite programs expressing interest.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound rising junior is reaching "coveted" status as the No. 4 defensive end in America and a Top-15 overall recruit in his class.
Now, after a standout sophomore campaign, the top schools in the country have Green on their radar.
It's early in his process, but Green has Southeastern Conference schools in his ear after adding offers from Auburn, Georgia and Oklahoma towards the end of 2024.
Now, the LSU Tigers have entered the mix after extending a scholarship offer to the Peach State native last week.
The Other New Offers:
- Zion Elee: No. 1 EDGE in America [2026]
- Brayden Rouse: Four-star Athlete [2026]
- Waylon Wooten: Four-star DL [2027]
- Damon Hall Jr: Coveted Tight End [2026]
- Kendall Guervil: Four-star DL [2026]
