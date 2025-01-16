Three Former LSU Football Players Reveal Transfer Destinations to Same Program
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue seeing movement via the NCAA Transfer Portal with ex-Tigers finding new homes through the market.
The program saw 19 members of the 2024 roster depart Baton Rouge across the last 35-plus days as the LSU staff retooled the roster for this upcoming fall.
The Transfer Portal was always going to be a critical piece to the program's success and Kelly knew that heading into the offseason.
Now, with the portal window closed, LSU has seen 17 of the 19 departures find new homes.
Along with members of the 2024 roster entering the free agent market, former Tigers from previous seasons have also re-entered.
Now, a trio of former LSU players have revealed their transfer destinations to the UNLV Rebels as Dan Mullen reconstructs his new roster in Las Vegas.
The 2024 Roster Member: DL Jalen Lee
Lee was a rotational piece on the defensive line alongside Paris Shand, Gio Paez, Ahmad Breaux, Dominick McKinley and others during the 2024 season.
The Louisiana native transferred from Florida to LSU during the 2023 offseason where he ultimately spent two seasons in Baton Rouge.
Lee has 21 career tackles with a sack and forced fumble across 36 games. In 2024, he only played in four games after battling the injury bug.
He was a four-star prospect out of high school prior to signing with the Florida Gators where he has now reunited with his old head coach Dan Mullen.
Lee has signed with the UNLV Rebels where he will rejoin Mullen after the two handled business together in Gainesville during Lee's stint with the Gators.
The Former LSU Tigers: Denver Harris and Koy Moore
Harris... Former Tigers cornerback Denver Harris has had a unique college career to this point. He began his career at Texas A&M in 2022 before entering the Transfer Portal following one season with the program.
From there, Harris went to LSU in 2023 for one season where he was saw limited action.
Fast forward to the 2024 season and Harris took his talents to UTSA where he enrolled in his third school in just as many seasons.
Now, it'll be four schools in four years for Harris after announcing he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal once again last month.
“I want to start by thanking the entire UTSA family for allowing me the opportunity to continue to play the game that I love. After much consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided to enter into the transfer portal,” Harris wrote via social media in December.
Harris was a prized recruit out of high school where he was rated as the No. 6 overall prospect in Texas, the No. 3 cornerback in the 2022 Recruiting Class and the No. 23 overall prospect in the cycle.
On Tuesday, Harris revealed where he will be suiting up for the 2025 season: The UNLV Rebels.
The former five-star will head to the West coast and lace up his cleats for Dan Mullen's new squad this upcoming season as he reconstructs his roster.
Moore... The former Tiger began his career with LSU out of high school before transferring to Auburn followed by a stop at Western Kentucky. Now, it'll be a fourth school for Moore after revealing he has signed with the UNLV Rebels.
Across his five-year college career, Moore has appeared in 41 games while tallying 52 receptions for 613 yards and one touchdown.
The most productive season of his career came during his first year with the Auburn Tigers in 2022 where he logged 20 catches for 314 yards and his lone touchdown.
The LSU Additions:
For the LSU Tigers, the program holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class with their elite-level recruiting efforts paired with the ability to provide prospects with the appropriate NIL packages.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (7):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
