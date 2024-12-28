What's Next for LSU Football in the Transfer Portal?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal in December with the program reeling in 14 signees to this point.
Kelly stated prior to the window opening that the program would be "very aggressive" this month with the Tigers' shot-caller backing up his claims,
Now, LSU holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with a slew of immediate impact pieces heading to Baton Rouge.
“We’ll be very aggressive,” Kelly said prior to the portal window opening. “I think everybody that’s followed us knows that we weren’t very aggressive in the transfer portal [last offseason]. We put together a defensive line using minimal resources. We’ve really put ourselves in a position — and I’ll use this term loosely — to stay well under the cap, so we could be quite aggressive this year.
“And we will be very aggressive in that area, as well as bringing in 16 mid-years (early enrollees from the high school class). We’re gonna have 16 mid-years. We think that the program in terms of the culture and the standards are such that we can do that now, where we can bring in 16 freshmen and maybe one of, if not the largest, transfer portal classes as well.”
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additons (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
Now, with several positions of need filled, there remain units that the program will still look to add bodies to. Where could LSU turn next?
The Positions of Need:
No. 1: Safety
If there is one position group in dire need of additional bodies this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal it will be in the safety room.
LSU has seen Major Burns (2025 NFL Draft) and Sage Ryan (Transfer Portal) depart Baton Rouge already with the safety room consisting of mainly Javien Toviano, Jardin Gilbert and Dashawn Spears.
Toviano made the move to safety this month after working at cornerback and in the STAR role during his first two seasons in Baton Rouge.
LSU has signed Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane, the No. 2 cornerback in the portal, but his versatilty is a key piece in his addition. He can and has played safety before where he was certainly effective.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker will have his fun here with Delane. He's a versatile piece that can play as a boundary cornerback, safety, etc.
Despite this, it's clear as day the Tigers will attack the portal in search of help at the safety position. Expect the program to add two safeties by the time it's all said and done. There is a need for competition in this room along with overall talent. It makes the portal that much more important.
No. 2: Blocking Tight End
LSU has already signed Oklahoma tight end transfer Bauer Sharp to the portal haul after he quickly became the first transfer to put pen to paper with the program, but one body just isn't enough for this position group.
The Tigers have lost Mason Taylor (2025 NFL Draft) and Ka'Morreun Pimpton (Transfer Portal) already this offseason; leaving LSU with Trey'Dez Green as the lone scholarship tight end for the bowl game.
LSU will bring in Sharp along with 2025 signee JD LaFleur this offseason, which will give the program three tight ends, but finding an additional body will be a key piece to monitor.
Green and Sharp have proven hands. In 2024, the Oklahoma transfer led the Sooners in receptions (42) and receiving yards. For Green, he's a surefire weapon in the receiving game.
Will LSU look to add a second tight end via the NCAA Transfer Portal? Time will tell.
