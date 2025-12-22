LSU Football, FSU Seminoles Among Schools Pushing to Flip Oregon Ducks Commit

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High four-star edge rusher Cam Pritchett revealed a commitment to the Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks in June, but it hasn't stopped multiple powerhouse programs from turning up the heat.

Pritchett, a Top-10 prospect in Alabama, has emerged as one of the most coveted defensive recruits in the 2027 cycle with the LSU Tigers in the race with an offer on the table.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Florida State Seminoles, Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels, and Texas Longhorns, but it's the Oregon Ducks that hold the verbal pledge.

Now, after a strong junior campaign with 92 total tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks, multiple programs are intensifying their pursuit for Pritchett.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are among the schools that are pushing to flip the Oregon Ducks commit away from Oregon, according to On3 Sports.

The LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Tennessee Volunteers, and Auburn Tigers are eyeing a flip with the quartet of programs turning up the heat.

“The consistency with Florida State has been great," Pritchett said. "They show that they really want me. Coach Williams came from Syracuse, and he was recruiting me up there too. He is a cool and I wil be getting back down there soon.”

But the LSU Tigers are also looking to work their way in the mix once again after Kiffin and Co. assembled a strong coaching staff this month - headlined by retaining defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

LSU has made sure to keep tabs on the top prospects in America with the coaching staff beginning to build out the board in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle - with Pritchett now emerging as a name to watch, according to On3 Sports.

Courtesy of Peyton Houston's Instagram [via: @focusedbyjai].

LSU currently holds one commitment in the 2027 Recruiting Class with Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston locked in with the Bayou Bengals.

The Louisiana native comes in as the No. 2 rated quarterback in the state with the coaching staff locked in on the dual-threat phenom.

