LSU Gymnastics Injury Report: The Latest Status Update on Livvy Dunne
No. 2 LSU Gymnastics will return to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday night for a showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs for the program's Senior Day.
The Tigers will be honoring multiple members of the roster with head coach Jay Clark praising the senior class in Baton Rouge.
“We have a variety of seniors this year and they’ve all meant so much to the trajectory of this program in ways that go far beyond gymnastics. I’m grateful for all of our seniors every year because they leave an unforgettable mark on our program and on me personally,” said head coach Jay Clark.
“I want them to walk in there on Friday night and enjoy it, but it’s tough because we don’t want that to take over our narrative. It’s the last time that we get to compete in front of our home fans, but this isn’t the end. We have six more weeks to go where we want to go.
"So, we want to celebrate our seniors and recognize all that they’ve accomplished and are still continuing to accomplish, but we also want to focus on taking care of business first. I think we’re doing a lot well right now, and we just need to be smart.”
The Tigers are on a 14-0 streak inside the PMAC, having not lost a home meet since their 2023 home opener against Oklahoma. The squad is also 9-0 when competing in front of crowds larger than 13,000+ in Baton Rouge.
But a pair of seniors will not be competing on Friday night for Senior Day.
The LSU Injury Report:
LSU will be without a pair of key pieces on the mats on Friday night with Olivia Dunne and Chase Brock sidelined.
Dunne has been out for over a month now as she nurses a knee injury.
Head coach Jay Clark dissected the pair of injuries and what's next during his weekly press conference last month.
“Liv’s knee is still an issue. It isn’t a stress fracture, but it is a stress reaction on her kneecap,” he said. “The only answer for that is rest.”
For Brock, the fifth-year senior will be "out indefinitely" after suffering an Achilles injury in February, according to Clark. She was seen on crutches last Friday night before LSU's meet.
For star Haleigh Bryant, she's still working her way back to full health after suffering an elbow injury in December.
Dunne took to social media to give an update on her injury:
“Hi friends! Unfortunately I’ve been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night,” Dunne posted.
“It absolutely breaks my heart to not get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you’ve been so good to me! Thank you for the endless support and as always Geaux Tigers! -Liv”
Know the Foe: Georgia Bulldogs
LSU is 46-71-2 all-time against Georgia and 11-12-1 when facing them in the PMAC. The Tigers have won their last eight regular season meets against the Bulldogs.
Last week, Georgia broke into the top 10 in the national rankings for the first time since the 2020 season, earning a spot at No. 9 in the week eight rankings. They enter this week ranked the No. 10 team in the nation with their NQS of 197.065.
Georgia also ranks in the top 20 nationally on every event, including top 10 placements on bars and beam.
The Bulldogs put up a season-high 197.350 against Missouri and have now recorded four straight weeks with scores over the 197.000 benchmark. The team now has an NQS of 196.990 heading into their meet with LSU, but the Bulldogs haven’t won a regular season dual meet so far in 2025.
