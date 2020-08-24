SI All-American Analyst Gives Reasoning Behind LSU Football 2021 Commits Being Named to SI99 List

On Monday, LSU 2021 commits Raesjon Davis, JoJo Earle and Landon Jackson were named to the inaugural SI99 rankings. The trio are three of the explosive young prospects for a class that currently has 16 commits overall.

We reached out to SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia to get his thoughts on why Davis, Earle and Jackson were named to the SI99. Here was Garica's thoughts on all three prospects who hope to be major contributors to the LSU program as freshmen: